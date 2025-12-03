LTA to extend Service 114 route, adding 42 new stops and bi-directional loop from Dec 28

SINGAPORE: Good news is on the way for residents in Sengkang West and Buangkok: starting Sunday, December 28, 2025, Service 114 will see a significant route extension that promises better connectivity, smoother journeys and more direct access to key amenities in the north-east region.

According to information from the Land Transport Authority (LTA), Service 114 will be extended to operate between Buangkok Interchange and Yio Chu Kang Interchange, transforming it into a two-way service. This marks a notable improvement for residents who regularly commute to places such as Yio Chu Kang MRT Station, Seletar Mall, Fernvale Community Centre, and the Fernvale Hawker Centre.

The enhanced route will introduce 42 new bus stops that will cover a wide stretch across Buangkok Crescent, Buangkok Link, Buangkok Drive, Sengkang West Avenue, Fernvale Road, Sengkang West Way, Sengkang West Road, Yio Chu Kang Road and Ang Mo Kio Avenues 6 and 8.

For many Singaporeans who rely on public transport, this means shorter wait times and fewer transfers. More importantly, this provides a more convenient transport option to schools, workplaces and community amenities.

The extension also supports growing residential developments in the area, making sure that newer neighbourhoods are well-connected to major transport nodes. Since Service 114 is now connecting directly to Yio Chu Kang Interchange, residents can enjoy easier access to the North–South Line and surrounding facilities.

Operating hours remain generous, with buses running daily, including public holidays, from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 12:35 a.m. from Buangkok, and 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Yio Chu Kang.

Commuters can refer to the official posters for detailed route maps and the full list of bus stops.

This good news means that whether you’re heading to the mall, catching a train, or visiting community amenities, the new and improved Service 114 will hopefully help make your journey a smoother one.

In other news, track works to connect the East–West Line (EWL) to the upcoming East Coast Integrated Depot (ECID) officially began in the early hours of Saturday. The 10-day engineering blitz, running from November 29 to December 8, 2025, requires a temporary shutdown of EWL train services along two key stretches.

