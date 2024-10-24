Uncategorized

New batch of electric buses to hit the roads in December, improving accessibility and safety

Jewel Stolarchuk

October 24, 2024

SINGAPORE: In a move towards sustainable public transportation, ten new electric buses will be introduced into the national fleet starting in December, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced. This addition will bring the total number of electric buses in operation to 70, marking significant progress in the country’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and modernize its public transport system.

The new electric buses will operate on bus routes 86, 107, and 159, serving a broad range of commuters. Designed to enhance both safety and accessibility, these buses are equipped with advanced features such as high-definition cameras and digital displays in place of traditional rear-view mirrors.

According to the LTA, these camera systems provide drivers with a wider and clearer view, reducing blind spots and improving visibility, particularly in poor weather conditions. For added security, the buses have built-in brackets allowing rear-view mirrors to be installed manually should the electronic system malfunction.

The buses also include an array of features aimed at improving the passenger experience, especially for those with mobility challenges. The second door of each bus is equipped with an automatic ramp made from durable materials to assist wheelchair users and others who may require easier access. The ramp, operated with the simple push of a button, slides out automatically within ten seconds, eliminating the need for drivers to manually deploy it.

Safety remains a top priority in the new design, with sensors installed on the doors to detect obstacles and curbs, ensuring smoother operation. These sensors are expected to minimize the risk of accidents during entry and exit, providing a more comfortable and secure journey for all passengers.

The deployment of these electric buses is a significant step toward a greener and more inclusive public transport system, reinforcing the government’s commitment to both environmental sustainability and passenger safety.

