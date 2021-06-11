Home News Featured News Netizens say Beow Tan and Tan Boon Lee are a ‘match made...

Netizens say Beow Tan and Tan Boon Lee are a ‘match made in heaven’, create Tinder match-up page for them

Netizens think they were made for each other

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Thy pet peeve’s pet peeve is thy… Date! Hard-on-the-minorities Beow Tan and Tan Boon Lee — two of the most widely publicised figures to feature in recent racially-charged incidents — are said to be a “match made in heaven” by netizens.

Both have got into hot water for berating the minorities and share not only the same prejudice but — alamak! — the same surname!

If that doesn’t make them the most compatible of couples, they certainly come close in the opinion of netizens who consider them a perfect match.

Online, people have even created a dating-app match-up page for them, much like the one seen on Tinder.

- Advertisement -

The image, created by popular Facebook page NUS – No Use Singapore, showed photos of Beow Tan and Tan Boon Lee side by side, with the words “It’s a Match!” above.

Netizens also referred to them as Mr Poly and Mrs JC.

In case you have been living under a rock and missed it:

- Advertisement -

Mrs JC: Catherine Beow Tan is infamous for harassing non-Chinese people on the MRT with racist vitriol. In many videos, she was seen belittling strangers she assumed were Malay while telling them that she was from the elite Hwa Chong Institution. In other videos, she was even seen harassing police officers at an MRT station.

Read related: Racist ‘Hwa Chong’ woman loses her job, YouTube channel taken down

Also read:Prejudiced ‘Hwa Chong’ woman tells commuters she doesn’t talk to ‘Chinese rank-and file’

Mr Poly: Tan Boon Lee got his five seconds of fame after he was seen berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman. Throughout the video, Tan kept insisting that one Dave Parkash, a Singaporean who is half-Indian and half-Filipino, should date an Indian, instead of his girlfriend who is half-Chinese and half-Thai.

Tan got his nickname as Mr Poly after it was found that he was a lecturer (now suspended) from Ngee Ann Polytechnic.

Read related: Man says it is ‘racist that Indians marry Chinese because it is predatory’ in viral video

/TISG

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Viral post requesting support for Chinatown fried kway teow stall leads to long queues

Singapore – A concerned member of the public took to social media to appeal for support for an elderly hawker at Chinatown. Long queues were spotted the following day. Taking to Facebook page Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 on Monday (Jun 7),...
View Post
Opinion

The convenient racist

  The hottest non-Covid related news in Singapore has come from a random Chinese guy who confronted an interracial couple and started berating them for being “racist” because they were “interracial” and not dating within their own community. The guy in the...
View Post
Featured News

Opposition leaders band together against racism in ‘Call It Out, SG’ movement

Singapore — Following a slew of racist incidents in Singapore -- including the case of Beow Tan, the man who allegedly kicked a 55-year-old woman in her chest and shouted a racial slur at her for not wearing her mask while...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent