Netizens call out Singapore-registered Honda Vezel seen refuelling with subsidised RON95 petrol

MALAYSIA: A video showing a Singapore-registered Honda Vezel refuelling with RON95 petrol at a Malaysian petrol station has gone viral online, drawing widespread backlash from netizens. The incident, posted on the SGRV Facebook page, has once again brought attention to ongoing tensions over fuel subsidy misuse by foreign vehicles.

Under Malaysia’s current regulations, foreign-registered vehicles are strictly prohibited from purchasing RON95, which is a subsidised fuel reserved for Malaysian citizens. Foreign drivers are instead required to use RON97, which, despite being unsubsidised, remains significantly cheaper compared to fuel prices in Singapore.

“Give him a big, big fine”

The video, which quickly spread across Facebook, drew sharp reactions from netizens. Many commenters criticised the driver’s disregard for the law and called for tougher penalties. “Give him a big, big fine. Plus compound [sic] the vehicle,” said one social media user, expressing their exasperation over the whole ordeal.

Another user added bluntly, “Just call the police.” This shows how people online are actively calling out illegal behaviour, even going to the extent of calling the authorities to help deter the same from happening

Calls for stronger punishment

Several others urged authorities to act decisively, with comments like “Malaysian authorities should ban this driver” and “Impound his vehicle.” Some netizens also highlighted how the violation was not only unfair but unnecessary, pointing out that “RON97 is already so cheap than in Singapore.” Another frustrated comment read, “Summon him.”

These reactions reflect a growing frustration among online users who feel such incidents tarnish Singapore’s reputation and strain cross-border goodwill. Many argued that rules around subsidised fuel are well known, and there should be no excuse for ignoring them.

A reminder to respect foreign regulations

This latest case should be an example for all foreign motorists entering Malaysia to observe local laws, especially those involving fuel subsidies and restricted goods. Authorities on both sides of the border have repeatedly emphasised that enforcement will continue, and offenders risk fines or further legal action.

This wasn’t just about breaking a rule. It was about respecting the privileges of a neighbouring country.

