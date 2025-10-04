Service 53M route to be extended to Kovan Hub from Oct 26, 2025

SINGAPORE: Getting to Kovan Hub is about to get a little easier. From Sunday, Oct 26, SBS Transit’s Service 53M will be extended to improve connectivity for residents and commuters in the Kovan and Hougang areas.

Under the new route, Service 53M will now start and end its trips at the bus stop in front of Kovan Hub (63221), right at the doorstep of Kovan’s heartland centre, where many residents head for food, shopping, and community activities.

The extended service will also cover two additional stops along Hougang Street 21 — one between Block 210 and 211 (63231), and another opposite Block 211 (63239) — giving residents along the stretch more convenient access to public transport.

The bus will continue to operate daily from 5:55 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., including public holidays. This is to help ensure that commuters can count on it throughout the week.

Netizens welcome the change

The update, which was announced on SBS Transit’s Facebook page, has been met with positive reactions from social media users who have waited for better coverage in the Kovan area.

One commuter commented, “Finally, after so long.” — a sentiment shared by many who have felt that the route was overdue for expansion. For those living around Hougang Street 21, the move brings the bus service closer to their doorsteps, making daily travel a little less of a hassle.

Some netizens also shared their own transport suggestions. One Facebook user commented, “53M can merge with 146,” showing how even locals can participate by giving suggestions to improve current bus routes. Meanwhile, another user chimed in with advice for fellow commuters: “If 113 or 115 is taking very long, you can use 53M.”

Bringing heartland travel closer to home

For many in the Hougang-Kovan neighbourhood, this extension means shorter walks and smoother transfers, especially for those heading to Kovan Hub, Heartland Mall, or the nearby MRT station.

While it may seem like a small change, adjustments like this can make a big difference to everyday commuters. By extending Service 53M’s reach, SBS Transit is not only improving connectivity, but also showing the people that they are listening to commuter feedback. As one resident put it simply online, this extension was “finally” what the community had been waiting for.

So come Oct 26, Kovan residents can look forward to hopping on Service 53M for a smoother, more direct journey — one that now begins and ends right where life in the heartland happens.

