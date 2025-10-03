SMRT strengthens regional ties at Metro Alliance Exchange Meeting in Taichung

SINGAPORE: SMRT Corporation has strengthened its regional connections by taking part in the Metro Alliance Exchange Meeting in Taichung, Taiwan. The event brought together five Taiwanese rail operators, along with SMRT from Singapore, to exchange ideas, discuss real challenges, and share practical solutions for running reliable metro systems.

In a post shared on SMRT’s official Facebook page, the company said the Singapore team, led by Chairman Mr Seah Moon Ming and Group CEO Mr Ngien Hoon Ping, joined their regional peers to talk about how metro systems are meeting changing commuter needs and raising operational standards across Asia.

A friendship that goes back decades

SMRT’s partnership with the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) has a long history, which began in 1995 when SMRT first hosted TRTC engineers and staff in Singapore for a knowledge exchange. Ever since, the friendship has grown stronger, and today, SMRT is the only overseas member of the Metro Alliance.

SMRT leaders had discussions with TRTC Chairman Mr Simon Chao Shiao-Lien on engineering, operations, and financial sustainability. Furthermore, the Singapore delegation also reconnected with other familiar faces, including Taoyuan Metro Corporation Chairman Mr Sheng Chih-Chang, Taichung Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Chairman Mr Yen Bang-Chieh, Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation Chairman Mr Yang Yueh-Kun, and New Taipei Metro Corporation President Mr Wu Kuo-Chi. These relationships show how SMRT has built lasting friendships with rail partners across Taiwan, grounded in decades of mutual trust and shared learning.

Working together on rail engineering

Beyond conversations, the SMRT and TRTC are exploring new ways to collaborate more deeply. One key area of concern is technical cooperation, such as overhaul services and spare parts support for SMRT’s Kawasaki Heavy Industries trains. This collaboration allows both sides to maximise their expertise to improve cost efficiency and ensure trains run more reliably. This may also help each city to improve maintenance practices, upgrade systems, and build stronger, more resilient rail networks.

Why this matters to Singapore

This meeting comes at an important time for Singapore with the recent line disruptions, which sparked fresh conversations about train reliability. For many people, these line failures are a reminder of how much we depend on the train network every day to get to work, school, or home to our families.

By taking part in the Metro Alliance, SMRT is able to learn directly from regional partners who face similar challenges. These exchanges allow the company to pick up practical lessons on areas such as preventive maintenance, quick fault response, and clearer commuter communication, all of which can make a real difference to everyday experiences on the network.

More importantly, this shows that SMRT is not standing still; the company is looking beyond Singapore’s borders to find new ideas and proven solutions, showing a willingness to learn, adapt and improve. As Chairman, Mr Seah Moon Ming has often emphasised, keeping the MRT world-class is a continuous journey. It requires teamwork, humility, and a shared determination to do better for every commuter who counts on the trains to get them where they need to go.

A shared journey towards better train services

Regular exchanges like the Metro Alliance Meeting show the power of cross-border collaboration. Each city brings something unique to the table. For example, Taoyuan has insights from new-line construction, while Kaohsiung has experience integrating light rail into its network. By sharing openly, all members can learn from one another and raise the standards of safe, reliable, and people-centred train operations together.

As SMRT said in its statement, “By sharing openly, we sharpen our collective capabilities and raise the standards of safe, reliable, and people-centred MRT operations together.”

For Singapore commuters, these partnerships offer reassurance that every exchange, every lesson, and every friendship forged contributes to a better, more reliable MRT experience at home.

