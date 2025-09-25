SMRT shines at WSH Awards 2025 with multiple wins

SINGAPORE: SMRT has once again proved that safety isn’t just a buzzword but a lived priority after receiving multiple accolades at the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Awards 2025.

Organised by the Workplace Safety and Health Council and supported by the Ministry of Manpower, the WSH Awards celebrate organisations and individuals that set high standards in keeping workplaces safe and healthy. For a company that moves millions of Singaporeans daily, SMRT’s wins are a reassuring sign that safety remains at the heart of its operations.

The wins at a glance

Among the standout achievements, SMRT Corporation took home the BizSAFE Partner Award after helping nearly all of its business partners raise their safety standards to bizSAFE Level 3 or higher. This move not only strengthened the wider safety culture but also reduced contractor injuries by a third, a result that speaks directly to the company’s commitment to protecting workers who keep trains and buses running.

On the trains side, SMRT impressed with an innovation that directly enhances operational safety—the Signal Warning & In-Cabin Alertness Monitoring System—which earned them the WSH Innovation Award.

Meanwhile, over at Kranji Depot, SMRT Buses’ Depot Operations Supervisor, Tan Hock Hing, was honoured with the WSH Award for Supervisors. He came up with a creative QR code system to reward staff whenever they reached accident-free milestones, showing how even small, thoughtful ideas can have a big impact on morale and safety.

SMRT’s engineering arm, STRIDES Engineering, was also recognised this year. They earned a WSH Performance (Silver) Award for achieving zero workplace injuries among contractors in 2024 while maintaining full bizSAFE compliance across the board. Furthermore, they even went a step further by introducing a 12% safety weightage into tenders, which helped ensure that safety is considered right from the start of any project.

To top it all off, STRIDES also clinched the WSH Tech Award 2025 for its iSAFE system, underlining how technology can be harnessed to prevent accidents and create safer environments for workers.

Why this matters

At first glance, industry awards like these might feel distant from everyday life. However, for anyone who takes the MRT or bus regularly, the link is clear. Every smooth train and bus ride is all thanks to the work of teams of technicians, engineers, and drivers who work together to keep everyone safe. Not everyone may see or appreciate their work, but awards like these help remind us that the work they do is not taken for granted.

SMRT’s achievements are a reminder that commuter safety is by design, and not just something that happens accidentally. Whether it’s about a new technology that monitors driver alertness, or a simple reward system that helps motivate staff members, the message stays the same: SMRT is committed to keeping everyone safe.

Public transport is ultimately about people. It’s about those who operate it and those who depend on it. As SMRT’s wins show, when workers are kept safe, commuters benefit too. In a city like Singapore, where millions move around every day, that commitment makes all the difference in the world.

