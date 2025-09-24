// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
29.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook screengrab / SMRT
In the Hood
2 min.Read

SMRT staff praised for compassion after helping lost child with autism at Redhill station

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: It was an ordinary day at Redhill MRT station, up until a call came through the radio that a child with autism was lost on a train and needed help. Station manager Lee Sze Yuin, senior assistant station manager N Paramsothy, and assistant station manager Sambakam L were on duty. Without hesitation, they headed straight to the platform, ready to receive the boy.

When the train doors opened, they immediately spotted him. He looked disoriented, distressed, and alone. Taking his hand gently, the staff guided him off the train. The boy began shouting on the platform, which would be understandable to anyone who knows how overstimulating public spaces can be for individuals on the autism spectrum.

Realising that he needed a calmer environment, the staff led him to the station office. There, they provided a sensory kit specially designed to help people with autism cope with sensory overload during travel. They also used visual flashcards to communicate, which was a thoughtful approach that helped the boy feel a little more secure in a frightening moment.

See also  Sheng Siong staff advised to look for wakes during CB period and discreetly make donations

Thanks to their calm, tactful, and compassionate response, the team was able to safely reunite the boy with his anxious parents. What could have been a terrifying and unfortunate incident ended instead with relief and gratitude.

Kindness and empathy trump protocols

This incident shows that empathy cannot be manufactured, even with all the training and protocols SMRT has likely drilled into their staff members. It was patience, understanding, and kindness that made the situation better. From the small gestures like holding the boy’s hand, to using tools to ease his distress, it made the situation end with a happy ending

For many Singaporeans, it’s so easy to take daily commutes for granted, but for those with children who have special needs, like the one in this incident, every train ride comes with uncertainty. Knowing that staff are trained for such events can give parents some comfort.

The actions of the Redhill station staff didn’t just help a lost child find his way back home; they also showed that kindness, especially in those tiny, mundane ways, can ripple outwards and remind us that humanity still has a place in our busy and fast-paced lives.

See also  Malaysia coffeeshop staff feeds teen with special needs, gains praise for kind gesture

In other news, SMRT has expressed support for FairPrice Group as it encouraged more Singaporeans to take part in this year’s Walk for Health @ South East 2025.

For more details, you may check out the story here: SMRT Trains supports FairPrice Group Walk for Health @ South East 2025

Hot this week

Asia

4 in 10 APAC property investors to invest only in green buildings by 2028

APAC: Four in 10 property investors in Asia Pacific...
Property

Another Marina Bay condo sees million-dollar loss

SINGAPORE: A four-bedroom condominium unit at Marina One Residences...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Alphard cuts queue, sparks clash with Mercedes in road rage incident In MacPherson Rd

SINGAPORE: A dramatic road rage incident along MacPherson Road...

Dog allegedly left at a mall’s pet parking station for 4 hours, netizens call out ‘irresponsible’ owners

SINGAPORE: In recent TikTok posts, a netizen shared videos...

Minibuses illegally parked outside MRT stations to be tracked by CCTV cameras

SINGAPORE: Following complaints from the public about minibuses parking...

Woman criticises men from top universities for being elitist but refuses to date anyone without a university degree herself

SINGAPORE: After one of his female friends admitted she...

Business

4 in 10 APAC property investors to invest only in green buildings by 2028

APAC: Four in 10 property investors in Asia Pacific...

Another Marina Bay condo sees million-dollar loss

SINGAPORE: A four-bedroom condominium unit at Marina One Residences...

WhatsApp rolls out message translations to iOS and Android users

WhatsApp has started rolling out message translations on its...

25 y/o fresh grad finds his S$5.2k-paying job ‘incredibly mundane,’ asks if he should stay or seek something more stimulating

SINGAPORE: Finding his work “incredibly mundane,” a 25-year-old local...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //