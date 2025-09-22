SMRT Trains supports FairPrice Group Walk for Health @ South East 2025

SINGAPORE: For Singaporeans, walking has never been more meaningful. From Aug 30 to Oct 31, 2025, every kilometre clocked under the FairPrice Group Walk for Health @ South East campaign will be converted into supermarket vouchers to support 1,000 vulnerable residents in the South East District. Each kilometre equals S$1 in vouchers, meaning, the simple act will turn everyday steps into direct help for those who need it most.

This year’s Walk for Health, a refreshed version of South East CDC’s annual flagship walking campaign, comes with a bigger push to make healthy living accessible and impactful. It is not just about clocking steps, but it is also about combining fitness with a community cause, promoting public wellness for the benefit of multiple communities.

As a supporting partner, SMRT Trains has joined in to encourage more Singaporeans to take part. At Stadium MRT station, colourful motivational stairway stickers have been installed to nudge commuters to take the stairs instead of the escalator. These small reminders hope to inspire healthier choices and, at the same time, contribute towards a bigger goal of helping others.

The campaign was officially launched on Aug 30 at Stadium station. South East District Mayor Dinesh Vasu Dash officiated the event as the guest of honour. He was joined by SMRT Trains President Lam Sheau Kai, NTUC FairPrice Foundation Chairman Kee Teck Koon, FairPrice Group CEO Vipul Chawla, and People’s Association Chief Executive Director Jimmy Toh. Adding to the spirit, SMRT staff also volunteered to take part in the launch walk to demonstrate how even corporate partners can lend a personal touch to community causes.

Why this matters

At its heart, Walk for Health is more than a fitness campaign; it highlights how collective action can make a real difference to lives in the community. By combining health, volunteerism, and social support, the campaign offers Singaporeans an easy way to give back to their community and improve their own well-being.

For SMRT Trains, this partnership also emphasises the role transport operators can play beyond simply moving commuters. By integrating social impact into everyday spaces like MRT stations, the company is showing that public transport can be a platform for healthier, kinder communities.

For the purpose of this very important endeavour, every step will matter. In this case, each step is not just for yourself but also for someone who could use a little extra help.

