Singapore—The People’s Association () has been under more scrutiny than usual, especially after the way it reacted when a woman called it out for having used her wedding photo as a Hari Raya standee.

The controversy that erupted last month seemed to have died down, but the PA issued a delayed and defensive response last Monday (June 14) that thrust the issue back in the spotlight. 

On the following day, a netizen asked the following question on Reddit:

“With a budget of $796 million of public monies, what purpose does PA serve in this day and age other than being the G’s personal cheerleaders?”

With a budget of $796 million of public monies, what purpose does PA serve in this day and age other than being the G’s personal cheerleaders? from singapore

And while the poster had designated it as a “Serious Discussion,” not all the responses it elicited were serious.

 One commenter outlined what he believes S$796 million can do.

But others began to list what the PA actually does, based on their experiences.

One person who had worked for the PA wrote that they felt “personally attacked”.

Others focused on the large PA budget and said that they would appreciate more transparency in accounting for funds. 

One commenter wrote that while the PA might have had noble aims at the beginning, they’re not quite sure now what its purpose is.

A netizen called the PA “synonymous” with the People’s Action Party.

 

