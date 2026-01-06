// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 6, 2026
Netflix logo
Photo: Netflix
BusinessInternational
1 min.Read

Netflix takes down Chinese drama ‘Shine on Me’ in Vietnam over South China Sea ‘nine-dash line’ map

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

Netflix has removed the Chinese drama Shine on Me from its platform in Vietnam following a government order. Authorities objected to scenes depicting the “nine-dash line” map of the South China Sea, which the Department of Cinema—under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism—described as misrepresenting and violating Vietnam’s national sovereignty.

The streaming giant complied after receiving a formal written demand from the government, according to Bloomberg.

According to the department, the images of the map appeared in episode 25 of the 36-episode drama. Authorities gave Netflix 24 hours to take the show down and reclassified the series as category C, which bars it from distribution under Vietnam’s cinema law. The show was no longer available online by 11 a.m. Hanoi time on Monday.

This is not the first time Netflix has pulled a show from its platform in Vietnam over the issue.

In 2023, Netflix also pulled out the Chinese drama Flight to You despite a similar map shown being blurred in the local version. Vietnam also banned the film Barbie from cinemas and investigated brands linked to China, including milk tea chain Chagee and a children’s toy line, over the use of the same map.

See also  Vaccine dose mix-up: May not be a problem, says Centre as 20 in UP get 2 different shots

China claims over 80% of the South China Sea, based on a 1947 map marked by a series of dashes forming the nine-dash line. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan all claim parts of the waters, with overlapping claims continuing to fuel tensions in the region. /TISG

Read also: Netflix launches AI search, new TV app layout following Singapore price increase

