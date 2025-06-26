Neighbour caught on video vandalising altar in Woodlands; family claims years of harassment

SINGAPORE: A man has been caught on camera vandalising a neighbour’s altar and attempting to damage a security camera in Woodlands.

The video, posted by Facebook user Cailyn Yumi on June 22, shows a man banging aggressively on the gate of a residential unit before reaching up in an apparent attempt to tamper with the home’s security camera. Moments later, he turns and smashes a Chinese altar placed along the parapet to the ground.

The footage has since gone viral. In her post, Cailyn expressed frustration at what she perceives as inaction by authorities, stating: “We are deeply frustrated and disappointed that the police are not taking this situation seriously. Our neighbour, a man who lives directly below us, has been harassing my mother repeatedly, especially when she’s home alone.”

According to Cailyn, tensions between her family and the downstairs neighbour have been simmering for more than five years. While past disputes were usually defused following police involvement, this recent incident marks a troubling escalation.

In comments to citizen journalism platform Stomp, Cailyn said her mother was performing routine household chores when the man allegedly confronted her, tossing out religious items, banging on doors and windows, and damaging the family’s security system.

She also revealed that her family has been the subject of multiple accusations from neighbours, including claims of egg-throwing and noise disturbances, all of which, she says, have been disproved by CCTV footage.

Cailyn believes the source of the noise complaints may actually be a separate unit located above theirs, but the confusion has resulted in her family bearing the brunt of community backlash. Other accusations levelled against her mother include spraying insect repellent and pouring water out the window, which Cailyn denies.

Instead, she points to the downstairs neighbour, who she alleges smokes and cooks near their window, sending smoke and oil fumes into their home.

“This causes smoke and oil to reach our hanging laundry and enter my parents’ room, making them cough badly,” she explained.

Attempts to address the situation diplomatically were reportedly met with denial. “I politely asked the neighbour to smoke inside instead of near the window, but he denied smoking, saying he had cancer. However, on June 22, when he came up and damaged our property, I saw him smoking with no issue,” she said.

The family has also been blamed for a curry stain found in the lobby. “The only so-called ‘evidence’ presented was a photograph of the curry stain, with no clear link to my mother’s involvement. This leads us to believe the incident may have been staged to deliberately defame her.”

Cailyn added that the same man had made false reports to Shin Min Daily News earlier this year, and that tensions have only worsened. In a separate altercation, she claims a neighbour’s son showed up at their door in a hostile manner, banging on it and attempting to force open their digital lock, which was later found damaged.

Despite the severity of these incidents, the family did not escalate the matter or seek compensation at the time.

“There seems to be a pattern where a group of neighbours are unfairly singling out my mother for various disturbances without credible evidence,” Cailyn said, “Noise can come from many units at different times. There is no proof that my mother is the source.”

She also shared additional footage online, including a clip of the same man splashing water in front of her unit. She told Stomp, “There are indications they track her routine — when she wakes and sleeps — and deliberately make disruptive noises at those times. This behaviour amounts to targeted harassment.”

Cailyn is calling for an end to the “false accusations” and is urging neighbours to back up complaints with verifiable evidence.

“My family and I are committed to maintaining a peaceful and respectful environment within our residence and expect the same from our neighbours,” she said.

The police have confirmed that reports have been filed and investigations are ongoing.