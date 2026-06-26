Singapore hotels prepare BTS-themed experiences as concert demand soars

SINGAPORE: With BTS set to perform a series of concerts in Singapore this December, the hospitality industry is already gearing up for a surge in visitors, as accommodation demand and flight searches climb sharply ahead of the highly anticipated shows.

According to 8world News, hotel demand has risen significantly since the concert dates were announced. Trip.com Singapore general manager Edmund Ong said hotel bookings on the platform during the concert period have increased more than 18-fold, while accommodation searches have surged as fans rush to secure travel arrangements.

He noted that Singapore has seen similar spikes during concerts by global stars such as Taylor Swift and BLACKPINK. However, the response following BTS’s announcement has been particularly strong, reflecting the group’s immense popularity across the region.

With demand expected to continue rising, Ong advised fans to book their accommodation as early as possible, as hotel occupancy rates are likely to increase closer to the concert dates.

Hotels are also preparing for the influx of visitors. Some properties are reportedly planning BTS-themed merchandise and fan-focused activities, while others are increasing manpower across customer service, housekeeping and engineering teams to ensure they can handle the expected surge in guests.

The concerts are expected to draw thousands of fans from across Asia, contributing to a significant boost in tourism and hospitality activity during the six-day concert run.

At the same time, authorities have warned fans to remain vigilant against ticket scams. Earlier this month, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said at least 62 people had fallen victim to scams linked to BTS concert tickets, with total losses amounting to S$68,200.

In an advisory issued on June 6, SPF said the cases emerged shortly after ticket sales for BTS’s ARIRANG World Tour in Singapore concluded. Scammers allegedly approached victims through social media platforms such as Instagram and Carousell, offering concert tickets that either did not exist or were never delivered.

Police have urged concertgoers to exercise caution when purchasing tickets online and to avoid deals that appear too good to be true.

Read more about the news story here.