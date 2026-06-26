‘Ragebait!’ – ‘Entitled’ foreigner’s alleged demand for CDC vouchers recirculates online

SINGAPORE: An online post purportedly written by an Indian national living in Singapore has resurfaced on social media, triggering a fresh round of debate and scepticism among netizens over whether the story is genuine or simply another attempt at stirring public sentiment.

The post, which originally appeared on the Complaint Singapore forum last year, has recently been recirculating on online forums and messaging groups, where it has once again attracted strong reactions.

In the post, the anonymous writer claimed to be a foreigner from India who rents and fully occupies a condominium unit with his family. He said he discovered from neighbours that households in Singapore had received Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers and subsequently approached his landlord about the matter.

According to the post, the landlord allegedly informed him that the vouchers were intended for Singaporeans and told him “not to worry too much about it.”

The writer said he was dissatisfied with the explanation and believed he was entitled to the benefits because he paid rent for the entire property.

“I have pursued the matter because these vouchers and rebates make up a substantial value amounting to thousands, which I feel I am entitled to,” he wrote.

Arguing that he had “paid for the entire unit monthly without missing a single rent date,” the writer questioned whether he should also receive “all payouts that are given to ‘households’ and not individuals.”

He also claimed that, based on his own calculations, his landlord had, over a two-year period received benefits that should have gone to his household. “In my calculations, he has for 2 years taken all my vouchers and money to my household,” he wrote.

The anonymous poster argued that members of his family contribute financially while living in Singapore, “My entire family also pays taxes, GST and other surcharges to the Singapore government, so how is it that only local Singaporeans can get it? It’s blatant discrimination towards us who also contribute to the nation.”

He added, “I checked online and I noted that CDC, U-save, GST rebates and climate vouchers were all given to the households and without even informing me, the landlord has applied and used up all the value.”

Describing his family’s circumstances, he said the vouchers would provide meaningful assistance, “I too need this money urgently as my wife, ageing parents, children and brother-in-law are all living in the unit and the value of the vouchers would bring great relief to our family who also pay tax, GST and other fees living in Singapore.”

He ended the post by seeking advice from other forum users on how he could “retrieve the vouchers.”

The claims quickly drew criticism from commenters, many of whom pointed out that CDC vouchers are intended for Singaporean households and not foreign residents.

One commenter wrote, “CDC is for Singaporeans, not foreigners living in SG. It is specifically for Singaporeans to assist with our cost of living. A simple Google search would have told you that.”

The same commenter argued that while foreigners may face the same rising costs as locals, they should not expect to enjoy benefits reserved for citizens.

“You don’t expect to get the citizens’ rights when you are not a citizen yourself. That doesn’t make sense,” the commenter wrote, adding that if the poster genuinely required assistance, he could try seeking help through community channels.

Others challenged the writer by drawing comparisons with the benefits offered in other countries. “Let’s ask yourself — does the tenant who rents your property in India, entitled to any benefit from the Indian government given to households in India?” one commenter wrote.

Another asked, “If I move to Mumbai right now and they have a government giveaway for their citizens, will I get a single cent from the Indian government for being a Singaporean?”

Some responses were far less sympathetic. “For Singaporeans only. Stop dreaming,” one commenter wrote bluntly.

However, a large number of netizens expressed doubts that the post was authentic at all, suggesting it was deliberately crafted to provoke outrage. The original author’s identity remains unknown and the authenticity of the claims cannot be independently verified.

“This is obviously fake la. Just what is your motive,” one commenter wrote, questioning why someone able to afford condominium rent would be concerned about the value of the vouchers, “If you are able to rent a condo unit that cost 4k monthly, feed a family, this 2000 voucher’s over 2 years is just 0.1% savings. Try again.”

Others similarly dismissed the story as manufactured content. “Definitely written by a local. Ragebait content. Every year always get this,” one commenter said while another remarked, “lol running out of content to post. time to recycle old posts.”

Several users used the term “ragebait” to describe the post, accusing the writer of attempting to inflame anti-foreigner sentiment online. “Obvious ragebait by someone with too much free time and wants to stir shit,” one comment read.

Another joked, “Ragebait. But if real, it would be funny if everyone advises him to go get a lawyer and sue.”