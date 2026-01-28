NEA: Dry weather ahead raises haze risk in Singapore if prevailing winds from the north and northeast transport smoke from persistent fires

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s air quality stayed within safe limits on Tuesday evening, but authorities are flagging a familiar risk: haze could drift in again if regional fires persist.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said dense cloud cover north of Singapore had blocked satellite views, making it harder to spot fire hotspots. With drier weather ahead, winds from the north and northeast may carry smoke haze towards Singapore if nearby fires continue to burn.

As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) ranged from 39 to 61, staying within the Good to Moderate range, according to NEA. Based on the readings provided on the NEA website, air quality was good in the north, west and central areas, with PSI readings between 39 and 44. The south and east recorded moderate levels of 54 and 61, respectively.

Hourly PM2.5 concentrations across all five regions were between 10 and 17 micrograms per cubic metre, which NEA classifies as normal.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, NEA said: “Dense cloud cover obstructed satellite views north of Singapore today, preventing the detection of hotspots.” It added that “with dry weather ahead, prevailing winds from the north and northeast could transport smoke haze from any persistent fires toward Singapore.”

The warning follows reports over the weekend of a burnt smell in parts of eastern and northeastern Singapore. NEA had earlier said this was likely due to fires in Johor. Malaysian media reported that a forest fire in Johor Bahru last Friday burned for more than eight hours before it was put out.

Dry spells, shifting winds, and regional land fires continue to be a volatile mix for Singapore’s air quality. Even when readings stay within acceptable levels, conditions can change quickly.

NEA advised the public to monitor updates through the myENV app for real-time air quality information.

