NEA: Burnt smell drifts across Singapore’s East as Johor forest fire affects air quality

SINGAPORE: A burnt smell hung over parts of eastern and northeastern Singapore on Saturday afternoon, leaving some residents uneasy as the skyline grew hazy.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), the smell was likely linked to forest fires in Johor, Malaysia, with winds carrying smoke southwards into Singapore. Lianhe Zaobao reported the incident on Jan 24.

NEA data showed that by 7 p.m, the one-hour PM2.5 level in the east reached 57 micrograms per cubic metre, a level considered elevated. An hour earlier, the reading was 40 micrograms, still within the normal range but far higher than the 14 micrograms recorded before.

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, NEA said the slightly higher PM2.5 levels matched public feedback from residents who noticed a burnt scent in the air. The agency said fires and smoke from areas in Johor close to Singapore, combined with northerly and north-easterly winds, likely affected local air quality.

By 8 p.m., PM2.5 levels in the east had eased to 27 micrograms per cubic metre, according to NEA’s website.

The cause of the smoke appears to be a forest fire in Johor Bahru that broke out on Friday afternoon. Chinese-language Malaysian daily Sin Chew Daily reported that the fire burned for more than 8 hours before it was fully extinguished around midnight. The affected forested area lies between Taman Puteri Jaya and Taman Mount Austin.

While the haze was brief, the episode is a reminder of how quickly Singapore’s air quality can be affected by events beyond its borders. Seasonal winds and land fires in the region continue to test cross-border coordination and public awareness, even outside the traditional haze months.

NEA advised the public to check the myENV app for the latest air quality updates.