Why some Singaporeans stopped buying the cheapest option and started saving more

SINGAPORE: If there’s one thing many Singaporeans excel at, it’s finding clever ways to save money.

Recently, many revealed the simple lifestyle changes that quietly ended up saving them a surprising amount of money.

The conversation kicked off on Reddit’s r/singaporefi forum after one user asked, “What’s one lifestyle change you made that ended up saving way more money than you expected?”

“Besides the usual advice like cooking at home or taking public transport, are there any habits you’ve picked up that weren’t obviously about saving money but ended up making a noticeable difference?”

To get the ball rolling, the Redditor shared their own surprisingly effective trick.

“For me, I started drinking a few big gulps of water before ordering food whenever I eat out. I bring a water bottle with me, so it’s easy to do. It sounds a bit random, but I realised I feel less hungry and end up ordering less food.”

Since they eat out with colleagues almost every weekday, they said that “one small habit has quietly saved them quite a bit over time.”

The post quickly caught the attention of fellow Singaporeans, who flooded the comments with their own unexpected money-saving habits.

No more coffee

Many coffee lovers would agree that quitting caffeine is no easy feat. However, one Singaporean said he successfully kicked the habit and was surprised by how much money he ended up saving after he stopped drinking coffee every day.

“I quit drinking coffee daily. I threw away all my coffee sachets, sold my coffee machine, replaced it with drinking five to six 1.5L bottles of water to hydrate my body. I only drink coffee when it’s free,” he wrote.

Whenever he starts feeling sleepy, he said he simply washes his face in the bathroom or takes a cold shower when he’s at home. According to him, both are enough to “wake up his body and mind.”

A daily coffee run may not seem expensive, but at S$2 to S$5 per cup, it can amount to monthly savings of roughly S$60 to S$150 if you give it up.

Getting fit trimmed my budget

Another user shared that signing up for a gym membership turned out to be an unexpected money-saver.

As she became fitter and more confident in her appearance, she found herself buying fewer clothes and less makeup.

She also began cooking more meals at home to support her fitness journey, which naturally reduced how much she spent on takeaways and eating out.

“I definitely saved more than the S$100+ monthly gym membership,” she wrote.

Focus on the big-ticket expenses

Several commenters said the real trick isn’t obsessing over tiny daily purchases, but paying attention to life’s biggest expenses instead.

One user wrote, “Focusing on the big items is more important, I feel. E.g like going on expensive trips, buying car, reno, wedding. Saving on small items makes my life more miserable, to be honest.”

Another agreed with this, saying, “100% accurate. The amount you save in 1 year cutting down on AC usage is easily wiped out by a handful of nights out at the bar. Not to say you shouldn’t do the latter, just food for thought.”

A third said, “Me too. I try to save up on big-cost tickets that are good to have or just a quality of life upgrade. I like to eat. I personally prefer to upgrade my mixed rice to fish for a few bucks more. It makes my day.”

Skip the supermarket for fruits

Another Singaporean said he “rarely buys fruit from supermarkets” anymore, preferring neighbourhood fruit and vegetable stalls, where he says prices are much more affordable.

“If you stay at mature estates like Bedok or Tiong Bahru, there are many of those neighbourhood fruits and veggie stalls that sell groceries at really affordable prices,” he added. “My personal favourite is Bedok, there are 3 such stalls that we frequent for fruits.”

Buying quality stuff

While higher-quality products often come with a steeper price tag, several Redditors said spending more upfront has actually saved them money in the long run.

One user shared, “Growing up, I was conditioned to buy only the absolute cheapest version or model of everything, which would need replacement often—anything from shoes to suitcases. Now I make well-researched purchases of higher-quality stuff that lasts much longer, which actually saves me money in the long run because they have to be replaced so much less frequently.”

Another wrote, “Buying quality stuff. spend more at first, but don’t need to replace because they don’t spoil as easily.”

Becoming my child’s tutor

Rather than paying for tuition, one father said he now guides his son through his schoolwork himself.

With tuition fees in Singapore often costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year, the simple lifestyle change has helped him cut household expenses while allowing him to be more involved in his son’s learning.

The father said, “I am now going through my son’s schoolwork with him instead of relying on tuition.”/TISG

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