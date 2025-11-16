Nationwide consultation launched to refresh Singapore’s Land Transport Master Plan

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s transport future is getting a major update — and this time, everyday Singaporeans will help shape it. Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow has announced the start of a nationwide public consultation to refresh the Land Transport Master Plan (LTMP), the long-term roadmap that guides how we move around the country.

The consultation will run over the next year, with the refreshed LTMP targeted for release in 2027. In other words, the Singaporeans travelling on today’s MRTs, buses, footpaths and cycling routes will directly influence the transport system of tomorrow.

Building a transport system that fits how Singaporeans live today

LTA says the refreshed LTMP will build on the goals set out in LTMP 2040, but it also needs to respond to how Singapore has changed.

As more MRT lines open and bus networks expand, our transport system is already connecting homes, workplaces, schools and recreation spots with greater ease. Yet new challenges are emerging: Singapore’s population is ageing, new towns such as Tengah and upcoming regional hubs are taking shape farther from the city centre, technologies are evolving faster than before, and climate change is forcing urban systems, including transport, to become more resilient and sustainable.

That means tomorrow’s transport network must offer more than just speed and convenience; seniors will need easier access to healthcare and community facilities, families in new neighbourhoods will require safer, more comfortable connections to jobs and lifestyle amenities, and even transport hubs may evolve into vibrant community spaces rather than just pass-through points.

The refreshed Master Plan will therefore explore improvements to walking and cycling paths, smoother transfers between modes of transport, greater comfort for commuters, and the use of new technologies like Autonomous Vehicles and AI-driven traffic systems to make travel safer, cleaner and more reliable.

A transport plan shaped by Singaporeans, not just planners

LTA emphasises that this round of consultation will place “community voices at the heart of the planning process.” Rather than ticking boxes, Singaporeans will directly shape the priorities of the Master Plan by sharing their lived experiences, frustrations, and aspirations.

This consultation aims to review the transport system’s priorities, especially in light of an ageing population and the emergence of new towns farther from the city centre. It also intends to gather opinions on upcoming technologies such as Autonomous Vehicles and AI in transport operations, and how these tools might improve safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Another key objective is to find ways to make walking, cycling and public transport safer, more inclusive and more comfortable for people of all ages. Through this process, LTA hopes to create transport solutions that reflect the daily realities faced by different commuter groups since the feedback will come straight from the source.

How Singaporeans can take part

To gather views across the island, LTA is rolling out several ways for the public to contribute. First, the LTMP webpage has been relaunched at go.gov.sg/ltmp-refresh. This site allows Singaporeans to submit their aspirations for the future of transport, share their commuting stories and learn more about the planning process.

Next, members of the public can participate in various dialogues and consultation activities by signing up at go.gov.sg/ltmp-refresh-signup. These sessions will then help convene Singaporeans from different ages, professions, and backgrounds to discuss their mobility needs and commuting experiences.

Finally, LTA will also engage schools, community groups, industry partners, and other stakeholders through talks, competitions and workshops. This will allow students, workers and residents across the island to contribute their viewpoints.

Through these platforms that the LTA would provide, participants will not only share their ideas but also hear from fellow Singaporeans with different daily routines and mobility needs. This helps LTA identify meaningful priorities and strategies that will guide the next phase of land transport development.

Why this matters

Transport is something every Singaporean relies on daily. Whether to get to work, send children to school, buy groceries, visit elderly parents or simply get around the city, one would have to utilise these transport systems. Therefore, any improvement to such directly affects the quality of life of regular Singaporeans.

The refreshed LTMP will influence future investments in rail expansion, bus enhancements, active mobility infrastructure, accessibility upgrades and new transport technologies. Because this round of planning actively seeks commuter input, Singaporeans have a genuine opportunity to help shape the transport system they want to use.

With consultations now underway and the Master Plan expected in 2027, the next few years will determine how Singapore moves in the decades ahead.

Read also: LTA enhances transparency with monthly rail reliability reporting, adds three indicators ‘to better capture the rail network’s operational performance’