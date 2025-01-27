SINGAPORE: As the new year unfolds, so does the latest edition of the QS Global University Ranking, highlighting the world’s top academic institutions excelling in research, education, and career prospects. Among the stellar institutions, the National University of Singapore (NUS) stands out as an example of academic excellence in Asia, securing 8th place globally—making it the highest-ranked Asian university on the list.

A global hub for research and innovation

According to a TEMPO article and the university’s press release, NUS continues to garner global recognition for its commitment to groundbreaking research and diverse academic programs. It fosters an environment that encourages lifelong learning and offers over 300 partnerships with universities in 40 countries. This extensive global network ensures that NUS students are well-equipped to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

The university’s robust research output and interdisciplinary approach to education propels NUS into the top 0.5% of universities worldwide. This prestigious ranking reflects NUS’s educational prowess and significant contributions to addressing global challenges.

In the words of NUS President Professor Tan Eng Chye, “As a leading global university, NUS continues to push the boundaries in education, research, innovation, and enterprise, challenging students to learn and unlearn, grow in adaptability and resilience, and discover a world beyond themselves.” Professor Tan attributes the university’s success to the collaborative efforts of its esteemed faculty, staff, students, and alumni.

Exceptional outcomes in sustainability and employment

One of the key areas where NUS shines is its commitment to sustainability. Ranking 26th globally in this area, the university’s whole-of-university approach to sustainability encompasses education, research, and campus operations. This integrated focus on sustainability reflects NUS’s dedication to shaping a more sustainable future.

Furthermore, NUS excels in employment outcomes, securing the 6th spot globally and reinforcing its position as a powerhouse in preparing students for successful careers. It ranks second in Asia, only behind Seoul National University, further solidifying its academic excellence and career development leader status.

In Singapore, NUS excels in eight key indicators, proving its dominant position in the academic landscape. The university’s dedication to developing critical thinkers, flexible learners, and innovative problem-solvers ensures that its graduates are well-prepared for today’s challenges and poised to impact the world.

NUS’s continued success underscores Singapore’s rise as a global education hub, setting the stage for future academic and professional achievements.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)