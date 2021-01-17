Myolie Wu was depressed during her time in TVB

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Actress Myolie Wu may have seemed that she had it all while working in TVB but a recent interview revealed that the 41-year-old was depressed during her years with the Hong Kong broadcaster.

In a reported by 8days.sg on Jan 15, it was said Wu was one of the broadcaster’s top and in-demand actresses and had starred in many hit dramas such as Curse of the Royal Harem and Ghetto Justice. Wu left TVB in 2015 after 16 years there as an artist, saying that it was because she wanted to focus on her career in China. However, the truth was that Wu wanted out of what she found to be a toxic environment.

Wu shared, “I wasn’t happy when I was filming. I wasn’t enjoying myself because I was anxious all the time, and I was mildly depressed. I couldn’t eat nor sleep well. The only things people talked about were how well my dramas were doing, judging my acting skills and claiming that I was arrogant.”

Her hectic schedule meant that she could only meet her loved ones once a year even though all of them lived in Hong Kong at that time.

“I was filming dramas non-stop. Even when I had time off, all I wanted to do was to sleep. I didn’t want to meet anyone,” she said. “I felt like I was a racehorse with blinkers on. I had to sprint towards the finish line while focusing only on my work.”

The stress continued on for ten years and it did not help that there was no avenue for her to vent her frustrations.

She continued, “I didn’t have time for friends, family or any other outlet at the time. It was only after those ten years did I slowly realise that the money and status to slow down and give myself space to breathe.”

Wu dated fellow actor Bosco Wong for eight years when she was at TVB and they broke up in 2012. Netizens blamed Wong as he was romantically linked with his co-stars on multiple occasions.

She’s said to have taken the breakup especially hard and took years to heal her broken heart.

In the same year that she left TVB, Wu also met her husband businessman Philip Lee, whom she fell in love with at first sight. She gushed: “He’s exactly the type of man that I’d fall for. He’s very upright and pure (…) He proposed to me after we dated for three months, and I said yes because I knew we would be able to stay together. Both of us were very sure of that.” /TISG