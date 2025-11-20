‘My salary is high, but my job is so unfulfilling…’ — SG professional laments about ‘feeling like a drag’ from ‘repetitive workload’

SINGAPORE: Another day, another Singaporean professional took to Reddit’s r/CareersSingapore community to ask other salaried spirits who have silently screamed into their MRT reflections: “How do I keep my motivation alive when my job’s financials support my lifestyle but not my ambitions?”

In a post that cut close to the bone among the paycheck-prioritising crowd, the Singaporean confessed, “It’s a situation many professionals in Singapore face: Taking a high-paying job that looks great on paper, but over time, starts feeling like a drag.”

Maybe the workload is “repetitive.” Maybe the team has zero vibe. Or maybe it’s just the gnawing absence of meaning masked only by your monthly S$7,000 salary and that delicious CPF contribution, “Yet the steady income, CPF, and stability make it hard to walk away,” he lamented.

He then asked his fellow Singaporeans, “How do I even stay motivated when the job I took just for the high salary feels so unfulfilling? How did you deal with that conflict between comfort and purpose? Did you look for growth opportunities within the company, take on side projects, or use the role as a stepping stone to something more meaningful? Or did you eventually decide the pay wasn’t worth the burnout and make a change?”

Some commenters offered cold, clear logic. One advised, “Just think about the money.” In this school of thought, passion is optional, but performance reviews are not. “Every action you take, every decision you make, think about how it can boost your money,” the commenter added.

That includes taking initiatives that add shine to your portfolio and chasing the mythical “Exceeds Expectations” grade; not for pride, but for that maximum bonus.

Another commenter shared his Zen-like detachment so-called wisdom: “You lie flat, quiet-quit. Simple as that.” A masterclass in minimal effort, maximum preservation. But not all were cynical in the cubicle land. The original post sparked deeper reflection on how professionals can juggle comfort and purpose without burning out or cashing out too early.

So then, do you seek growth within the company? Start a side hustle that fuels your creativity? Or treat the job like a launchpad and leave when the parachute’s packed?

Singaporeans aren’t new to this balancing act. Weighing fulfilment against financial security is practically a national sport alongside the occasional queuing by some for Labubu plushies and debating ERP charges.

So the lesson here is, if you’re stuck in a golden cage, at least decorate it with goals, hobbies, and a good exit plan. After all, the salary may fund your condo, but only meaning will stop you from staring blankly at your Excel sheet and then wonder if this is all there is to it… If this is all there is left in life.

