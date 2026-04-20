‘My nightmare hasn’t ended’: Engineering grad struggles to land a job despite 3 internships

SINGAPORE: To improve their chances of landing a job, some university students are not only working towards better grades, but also taking on multiple internships along the way. With some companies requiring years of experience for supposedly “entry-level” roles, this seems to be one of the only ways they can think of to get their foot in the door.

Unfortunately, this does not always work, as shared by one local engineering graduate on social media. He wrote that despite completing a total of three internships, none of the companies he applied to reached out with a job offer.

“I did manage to get some interviews, but some interviews caused my mental health to suffer a blow. I seriously don’t get it. I honestly don’t know what to do. I apologise, and I do not mean any offence, but why do I feel like I graduated with an art degree?”

He added that although he first targeted roles related to his field, he later cast a wider net, applying for just about any job available, even ones that required long commutes or came with demanding schedules.

His efforts, however, have gone nowhere, leaving him feeling deflated.

He also said that when he graduated from university, he genuinely believed he had finally reached the finish line, that the hardest part was behind him, and a more stable chapter was about to begin.

“I was struggling very hard in uni and always doubted if I could manage to graduate in the end. When I did, it was the proudest achievement I had and a huge relief. Little did I know my nightmare hadn’t ended,” he wrote.

Gen Z graduates are facing a tougher job market

This local graduate is far from alone in facing this kind of struggle.

While some millennials, Gen Xers and baby boomers may dismiss it as a normal part of starting out, research suggests that younger job seekers today are facing a much tougher landscape than earlier generations did.

A 2025 report by Kickresume found that 58% of recent graduates are still looking for full-time work, compared to just 25% of graduates from older generations who were in the same position.

Moreover, in the past, nearly 40% of graduates secured full-time roles by the time they finished university, but today only 12% of Gen Z graduates can say the same. In other words, they are about three times less likely to have a job lined up upon graduation.

So what is behind this shift? Several factors are often cited. One is the growing influence of AI on hiring processes and the broader job market. Another is the rise of so-called “ghost jobs.”

A 2024 survey by MyPerfectResume found that as many as 81% of recruiters admitted their companies post roles that either do not exist or have already been filled.

According to Fortune, 38% of recruiters said they post such listings to maintain visibility on job boards, while 36% use them to test how effective their job postings are. Another 26% said it helps them better understand the job market and keep an eye on competitors.

Jasmine Escalera of MyPerfectResume added that these companies also post these listings to “improve their image” and make it seem like “they’re not freezing hiring.”

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