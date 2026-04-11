// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, April 11, 2026
27 C
Singapore
type here...
Jobs
3 min.Read

‘Non-stop chaos since early March’: Energy sector worker burnt out after war-driven demand surge pushes workload to extreme levels

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man working in the energy sector is feeling completely burnt out after a sudden surge in demand linked to the ongoing war pushed his workload to extreme levels.

Posting on the r/asksg forum on Friday (Apr 10), he shared that things escalated very quickly. Within less than two weeks, his company received more than two months’ worth of customer orders.

“It’s been non-stop chaos since early March,” he said, feeling a bit defeated. “I’ve been working overtime every single day since then: 8:30 am to 10:30 pm; sometimes I even have to work on weekends. It’s now been over a month of this grind, and I’m completely exhausted—mentally and physically.”

The man added that he is seriously thinking about resigning as the burnout has become overwhelming and is already affecting his health.

At the same time, he admitted that the job market is holding him back. “My rational side is screaming, ‘Don’t do it.’ The job market right now is brutal (my brother has been unemployed for almost a full year despite applying everywhere), and I’m worried that leaving could be a huge mistake. I’m not local and don’t have family members here in Singapore, so I pay my own rent here.”

Feeling stretched thin and in need of direction, he asked other forum users: “I’m burnt out after a month of 14-hour days due to a war-driven demand surge—should I resign? Has anyone else been in a similar situation—insane workload spike and terrible market? Did you stay or leave? How did it turn out? 

“Any advice on whether I should push through or start looking for something new while I’m still employed? Thanks in advance—really need some outside perspective here.”

“If this is the industry you want to stay in, then you’ll have to find ways to manage it.”

In the comments, people were quick to advise him against quitting. One told him, “You are indeed lucky to have a job right now. Just hang in there. Being jobless is a lot worse for your mental health.”

Some also offered advice on how he could better manage his workload, with one suggesting he bring the issue up with his boss.

“Tell your boss that you’re overworked and burnt-out and ask them to hire more contractors to share the workload.”

Another user supported this suggestion, saying things won’t really change unless he makes it clear to management that the 14-hour workdays are affecting his mental health.

“Let the management know; they are the ones to come up with a solution. You just need to do what you need to do. If the work is too much, it will spill over, and you have to let it happen so the management knows and has to come up with a plan. If you are doing a 14-hour shift to prevent spillover, the management will not know, since there is no pain to them.”

A third commenter who worked in the same industry and went through similar demand spikes back in 2022 during the Russia-Ukraine conflict said they view what is happening now as part of a repeating cycle rather than something entirely new or permanent.

“I think the key is to be aware that what’s happening now will eventually normalise to a new normal, and then the next wave will come, etc. This is inevitable given how closely linked energy and geopolitics are.” 

“If this is the industry you want to stay in, then you’ll have to find ways to manage it—prioritise your tasks, drawing a boundary where you can just call it a day and leave the rest for tomorrow. And when you call it a day, try to cut yourself off from your work phone, etc., fully.”

Meanwhile, a fourth urged him to stay until bonuses are paid, writing, “Wait for bonus? Don’t work for nothing. I assume more work means the company earns more. Like me, the COVID period bonus was super good for those who didn’t leave.”

In other news, online discussions about starting salaries have resurfaced after a fresh graduate revealed on an online forum that she is currently earning just S$2,000 a month before CPF deductions.

In her post on r/askSingapore, the young woman explained that she holds a bachelor’s degree in business and is currently working in a short-term contract role.

Read more: Fresh grad earning S$2k/month worries she may be undervaluing herself in the job market

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia This Week

‘We will not be lectured’: Malaysia rebukes Vivian Balakrishnan’s remarks on negotiations with Iran

Malaysia has hit out at Balakrishnan's remarks on how Singapore will not negotiate with Iran, claiming the remarks have undertones criticising Malaysia's approach.
Jobs

Childcare job postings in Singapore see steepest decline in February as fertility rate hits record low

This comes as Singapore’s total fertility rate fell to a record low of 0.87 in 2025.

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘We all know Singapore cannot survive without air-conditioning,’ Reddit users say

Reddit users responding to BBC article: Hot in the city: Energy crisis tests Singapore's air-con addiction

Commuter vents online over worsening bus etiquette: ‘Singaporeans are kind and helpful, but why do these things keep happening?’

One recurring issue is how people simply do not bother moving further down the bus when it fills up.

‘Is Singapore just an illusion?’ Foreigner nurse-to-be questions reality of life in SG

On Reddit, a foreign nurse would like to move to Singapore and shared impressions of living in Singapore. Netizens reacted, stated that it does not sound like Singapore at all.

‘Like swiping on Tinder’: Couple slammed for turning IVF journey into influencer content

Netizens online are criticizing a couple who has turned an IVF journey into content on making their designer baby, including a Tinder style selection process to choose their donor.

Business

Childcare job postings in Singapore see steepest decline in February as fertility rate hits record low

This comes as Singapore’s total fertility rate fell to a record low of 0.87 in 2025.

Singaporean warns Gen Z employees may be sabotaging their own career growth

They explained that when younger workers “limit” themselves, they miss valuable opportunities.

‘No new layoffs’: Amazon denies viral report, but workers remain uneasy

Amazon employees are say they are traumatised following the January 2026 layoff of 16,000 workers.

‘My wedding is next month’: Jobless groom-to-be says he can’t land a S$3K job

SINGAPORE: Instead of looking forward to his upcoming wedding, a groom-to-be is growing ever more anxious as he hasn’t been able to secure employment despite sending out hundreds of applications. ...

Singapore Politics

International human rights organisations call on Singapore Government to ‘immediately’ drop all charges against local activist Jolovan Wham

The statement follows recent charges against the activist over alleged involvement in public assemblies.

Workers’ Party leaders jump on flashback trend, share what they looked like in the ‘90s

What Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim, Dennis Tan, Jamus Lim, and others looked like around 30 years ago. Some were young adults, some were just babies. Commenters remembered it was the first time they vot...

Mun Wai: Singapore needs foreigners. That’s not the debate.

He argues that if immigration had been handled well, Singaporeans would not feel as much anxiety as they do

“Give him a break” – Minister Desmond Lee’s tongue-in-cheek remark about son’s homework draws flak online

Desmond Lee posted about how his son made some pancakes. He ended the post with a remark about whether his son has done his homework, prompting some netizens to urge him to give his son a break.

© The Independent Singapore

// //
Enable Notifications OK No thanks