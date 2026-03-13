Fresh grad earning S$2k/month worries she may be undervaluing herself in the job market

SINGAPORE: Online discussions about starting salaries have resurfaced after a fresh graduate revealed on an online forum that she is currently earning just S$2,000 a month before CPF deductions.

In her post on r/askSingapore, the young woman explained that she holds a bachelor’s degree in business and is currently working in a short-term contract role.

While she initially felt comfortable with the pay, she admitted that recent reports about graduate salaries have made her question whether she might be undervaluing herself in the job market.

“I saw on the news recently that university fresh grads across most fields, including business, earn more than S$4,000 per month. I wonder if I am selling myself short and aiming too low?”

“I tend to apply for jobs with a salary between S$2,000 and S$3,000 per month. I also apply for many temp and part-time jobs. The part-time jobs I apply for pay between S$1,000 and S$2,000 per month.”

She added that a big part of the reason she aims for lower salary ranges is that she feels intimidated by how competitive the job market looks online.

“I feel that I won’t get selected for jobs with higher salaries and higher positions because each job on job search websites has so many applicants, and I think I won’t stand a chance for that high salary. I’m socially awkward, and I had below-average grades in university.”

Still, the graduate said she was curious to find out if other people approach their job search the same way she does, or if she might simply be overthinking things.

“I wonder if other fellow Singaporeans search for jobs the same way as me? What is your minimum expected salary? Especially other university fresh grads in business? For non-business university fresh grads, poly fresh grads, and ITE fresh grads, feel free to reply and let me know your thoughts.”

“Different professions have different starting pay.”

In the comments section, many users shared that their own starting salaries were quite similar to hers.

One individual said, “I’m taking about S$2,000 as well, local uni fresh grad with first-class honours. But my job is chill and low stress; I can WFH. I’ll take it.”

Another wrote, “I was fresh out of uni in 2012 with an Econs pass degree. I got S$2,500 as a starting salary. S$2,500 was considered the low side during my time, with my peers aiming for S$3,000.”

A third commented, “Mine is also around S$2,000. But learning exposure is good for career growth.”

A fourth shared, “I feel more normal after reading salaries people are getting here. Not what the media reports, which always seems more inflated. I took my first job as a degree holder at S$2,300, which was around 2015. Which was considered low then… had to slowly work my way up.”

A few others also encouraged the fresh graduate not to lose hope, pointing out that starting pay does not always determine where someone will end up later in their career.

One user told her, “Don’t be disheartened; different professions have different starting pay and annual increments that are pegged close to market rate. You may draw a low starting pay now, but as you gain experience in 3, 5, or 10 years’ time, your pay may exceed your peers who studied different professions, like accounting. My starting pay was S$2,000 as a fresh grad; now it’s S$15,000 as a finance director after 13 years.”

