// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, March 13, 2026
27.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Jobs
3 min.Read

Fresh grad earning S$2k/month worries she may be undervaluing herself in the job market

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Online discussions about starting salaries have resurfaced after a fresh graduate revealed on an online forum that she is currently earning just S$2,000 a month before CPF deductions.

In her post on r/askSingapore, the young woman explained that she holds a bachelor’s degree in business and is currently working in a short-term contract role. 

While she initially felt comfortable with the pay, she admitted that recent reports about graduate salaries have made her question whether she might be undervaluing herself in the job market.

“I saw on the news recently that university fresh grads across most fields, including business, earn more than S$4,000 per month. I wonder if I am selling myself short and aiming too low?”

“I tend to apply for jobs with a salary between S$2,000 and S$3,000 per month. I also apply for many temp and part-time jobs. The part-time jobs I apply for pay between S$1,000 and S$2,000 per month.”

She added that a big part of the reason she aims for lower salary ranges is that she feels intimidated by how competitive the job market looks online. 

See also  ‘She’s only going to accept something that pays more than S$10k,’ Singaporean shocked by fresh grad friend’s salary expectations

“I feel that I won’t get selected for jobs with higher salaries and higher positions because each job on job search websites has so many applicants, and I think I won’t stand a chance for that high salary. I’m socially awkward, and I had below-average grades in university.”

Still, the graduate said she was curious to find out if other people approach their job search the same way she does, or if she might simply be overthinking things. 

“I wonder if other fellow Singaporeans search for jobs the same way as me? What is your minimum expected salary? Especially other university fresh grads in business? For non-business university fresh grads, poly fresh grads, and ITE fresh grads, feel free to reply and let me know your thoughts.”

“Different professions have different starting pay.”

In the comments section, many users shared that their own starting salaries were quite similar to hers.

One individual said, “I’m taking about S$2,000 as well, local uni fresh grad with first-class honours. But my job is chill and low stress; I can WFH. I’ll take it.”

See also  Gaming in Indonesia: What companies can do to successfully market their products

Another wrote, “I was fresh out of uni in 2012 with an Econs pass degree. I got S$2,500 as a starting salary. S$2,500 was considered the low side during my time, with my peers aiming for S$3,000.”

A third commented, “Mine is also around S$2,000. But learning exposure is good for career growth.”

A fourth shared, “I feel more normal after reading salaries people are getting here. Not what the media reports, which always seems more inflated. I took my first job as a degree holder at S$2,300, which was around 2015. Which was considered low then… had to slowly work my way up.”

A few others also encouraged the fresh graduate not to lose hope, pointing out that starting pay does not always determine where someone will end up later in their career.

One user told her, “Don’t be disheartened; different professions have different starting pay and annual increments that are pegged close to market rate. You may draw a low starting pay now, but as you gain experience in 3, 5, or 10 years’ time, your pay may exceed your peers who studied different professions, like accounting. My starting pay was S$2,000 as a fresh grad; now it’s S$15,000 as a finance director after 13 years.”

See also  ‘Crazy grinding’: Fresh graduate fires off 1,000 job applications in just 8 to 9 months amid hiring squeeze

In other news, a jobseeker took to social media to complain that the quality of job interviews nowadays has become much “lousier.”

On Thursday (Mar 5), he posted on the r/askSingapore forum, saying that many interviewers seem to show little respect for the job candidates’ time and effort and behave in an “unprofessional way.”

Read more: Singapore jobseeker complains of rude interviews, says manager laughed at expected salary

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Leong Mun Wai: When prices rise too fast, the young pay the highest price

reel on how high prices affect the young the most
Jobs

‘Nobody is going to chase you into a job. Pick up the phone!’: HR complains Gen Z job applicants won’t pick up or return...

SINGAPORE: An HR professional has sparked discussion online after claiming that many Gen Z applicants do not seem particularly interested in the roles they apply for, as they “won’t pick up or retu...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Leong Mun Wai: When prices rise too fast, the young pay the highest price

reel on how high prices affect the young the most

Meals for helpers on their day off: Employer says it’s unnecessary, but others say offering food eases household tensions

A meal problem or a mindset problem? A case of expectations, limits, and everyday kindness in Singapore homes.

Helpers managing two households under one roof: Maids carry heavier workloads when their employer’s family size grows

A helper's workload doubling in some SG homes raises a question: Where does a job scope end when family life expands?

War in Middle East is causing some investors to look to Singapore

When geopolitical crises erupt, global investors often shift assets to stable financial hubs such as Singapore.

Business

‘Nobody is going to chase you into a job. Pick up the phone!’: HR complains Gen Z job applicants won’t pick up or return...

SINGAPORE: An HR professional has sparked discussion online after claiming that many Gen Z applicants do not seem particularly interested in the roles they apply for, as they “won’t pick up or retu...

‘It’s my only offer’: Man worries asking for more pay could jeopardise his S$7.3K job offer

SINGAPORE: Negotiating a salary can be one of the most awkward parts of the job hunt. Ask for more and you might walk away with a better deal

Semiconductor ‘queen bee’ to potentially create more high-value job opportunities with premium salaries in Johor: Johor chief minister

Mr Ghazi said salaries in the industry could range between RM10,000 and RM15,000 monthly to experienced workers, though the said roles would also demand a high level of productivity.

From KFC worker to dive instructor: Singapore man recounts 13 jobs over four decades

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man has captured the attention of many online after sharing the unusually varied path his working life has taken. Over the course of nearly four decades, he has held 13 di...

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //