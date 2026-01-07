‘My manager is spam calling and texting us late at night to borrow S$1,000 each’ — Pressured staff asks, ‘Should we report this to HR?’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker has sparked widespread online discussion after sharing an unsettling workplace dilemma: Their manager has been repeatedly calling and texting staff late at night to borrow money, leaving them in an uncomfortable and potentially risky position.

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit community forum, the staff member explained that both he and a colleague — “the only Singaporeans in the team” — were caught off guard when their manager first asked to borrow money in December last month.

“My manager has been asking to borrow money recently from my colleague and me,” the staff wrote. “We were quite shocked when he first asked because this has never happened before in the past year that we have been working here.”

“My manager messaged me late at night asking to borrow S$1K…”

The staff member said the manager had generally been “quite nice and flexible,” supportive at work, and attentive to their well-being, but on Dec 23, things took a turn.

“My manager messaged me late at night asking to borrow $1K, stating it’s for his friend,” the staff said. After discussing it with a colleague, the staff decided to lend the money. The manager did repay the S$1,000 on time by the end of the month.

The repayment, however, turned out to be just the beginning.

“He started spam calling and texting my colleague asking to borrow another S$1K…”

In January this year, the manager began “spam calling and texting” the colleague, asking to borrow another S$1,000; this time claiming it was “urgent for his friend’s surgery.” When she refused, saying she only had enough for her own needs, the manager lowered the request.

“He then asked for S$500 instead, stating it’s critical. She still said no.” Shortly after, the manager contacted the other staff again, asking to borrow another S$1,000 — now for “his friend’s mum’s surgery.” This time, the answer was also no.

“I told him no this time, stating that I have things I’m saving for this year,” the staff member wrote. After both refusals, the manager stopped responding to them altogether.

“Is this even allowed? Should we report this to HR?”

What troubled the two employees more than the money was the power imbalance.

“We feel really uncomfortable about this because he’s our manager, the one who writes our appraisals and gives us tasks, etc.,” the concerned staff said. “Like now, we’re thinking, will he start treating us differently since we don’t lend him money?”

The staff member described the situation as “extremely unprofessional” and admitted they felt pressured. Complicating matters for them further, both employees said they were unable to leave the company this year.

“Is this even allowed?” the staff asked. “Should we report this to HR?”

“It’s confirmed a scam!”

Commenters were quick to warn that the situation could escalate.

One urged immediate action: “Please do report. Company policies usually state that there must be NO financial relationship between employees, as it is a serious conflict of interest. You would be in breach of company policy if you lent him money. Do not get fired over this!”

The commenter also reminded: “You know you would not get your money back. If he insists, but you are somehow scared to report it, you can politely tell him that you wish to see the sign-off from his big boss in writing or email, approving the financial transaction. He will probably leave you alone. Suppose he doesn’t, email the big boss and ask if he can approve the financial transaction. Then watch things move. If you work in an MNC, even better – email compliance or whistleblowing hotline and report. It is a very serious matter.”

Others suggested the behaviour followed a familiar pattern. “It’s confirmed a scam! The person will borrow small sums, then return the small sums on time-ish but gradually drag the deadline, and eventually the sum gets bigger, and the loan is never returned,” one comment claimed, describing how small loans are returned to build trust before larger sums disappear.

Another added: “The person might also borrow from A to return B’s money. Borrow from C to return to A. And the amount gets bigger each time. And one day, poof! The person will be gone and uncontactable.”

Fear of workplace repercussions

While the manager cited medical emergencies either for his friend or for his friend’s mum as his reasons for wanting to borrow the money from the staff, many commenters felt the repeated late-night calls, escalating requests, and going silent after refusals crossed a professional boundary.

For the staff involved, the dilemma remains unresolved, with a balancing act between fear of workplace repercussions and concerns about ethics, policy breaches, and personal financial safety.

