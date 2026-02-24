‘My maid demands coffee twice a day and shower gel instead of soap’ — Employer says maid’s performance declined after one month on the job

SINGAPORE: An employer shared on social media that her domestic helper’s performance had sharply declined just a month into the job.

Posting anonymously in the “Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper” Facebook group on Tuesday (Feb 24), the employer said that her helper’s performance was “fine” during the first four weeks, but soon after, the helper began complaining of “low blood pressure and headaches” and started “demanding” coffee twice a day.

The employer also noticed that her lunch break, which previously lasted about 25 minutes, has extended to around 40 minutes. In addition, the helper has been using her handphone more frequently.

The employer further alleged that the helper has become forgetful about her assigned tasks. She also recently asked to switch from using soap to shower gel and was reportedly caught eating chocolates from the refrigerator without permission.

“Yesterday [my helper] said, ‘I cannot play with the toddler in the park. I am tired,’ but she was up till 12 am watching her phone despite being given 9 hours of sleep time and daybreak.”

While acknowledging that these may seem like minor issues, the employer expressed concern that the situation could worsen over time.

“These are small changes, but I am worried if this is only going to increase with time,” she said. “What is the possible solution? I have confronted her about a few things. She simply says, ‘I forgot,’ ‘I have a lot on my mind,’ etc.”

“Send her back. No need for warnings.”

The post resonated strongly with the community, prompting many employers to share their own difficult experiences with past helpers.

One shared, “Wow, this reminds me of a helper I had 6 years ago, and she lasted with me for 3 months, and I returned her to the agency.”

“She behaved like a princess at home, couldn’t eat leftover food, helped herself to all the medjool dates in the fridge without asking permission, complained that the shampoo I got her caused her hair loss, could only use the DOVE brand, ate every meal for 40 mins, and took her own sweet time, plus demanded a 1 hr break on top of her 3 meals and tea. Was on the phone a lot… and much more. Crazyyyy.”

Another commented, “I had a helper like this who came up with a new bad attitude/behaviour after coming from off days. Have a serious talk about your house rules and compare them to other households/helpers. Need to be more strict with this type of helper.”

A third wrote, “You are so calculative. I think she is working in your house; she can have coffee and enough food. Just tell her that she cannot touch your belongings and talk to her nicely, please nicely. She is working for you, not for other people.”

Others, however, advised cutting ties immediately. One said, “Send her back. No need for warnings. It will only agitate her and make your family suffer.”

Another added, “Fire her. She’s just using you for money and free accommodation and food while she saves up. Plenty of better helpers out there.”

Termination of contract

Employers are advised to resolve any conflicts with their helpers before considering termination, but if problems persist, they may end the contract before its official expiry.

The Ministry of Manpower advises that employers adhere to proper procedures, such as observing the notice period specified in the contract or providing payment in lieu of notice. It is also important to note that domestic workers have the right to terminate the contract from their side as well.

