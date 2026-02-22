// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, February 22, 2026
26.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ yamasan (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
2 min.Read

‘Is this legal?’: Man worries for 34 y/o wife who might be laid off when she returns to work from maternity leave

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A man shared his worries online about his 34-year-old wife, who might be laid off when she goes back to work after maternity leave.

In a post on a local forum, he explained that his wife gave birth two months ago and is set to return to work in May after finishing her maternity leave and using up her annual leave.

But recently, HR from her multinational company reached out to say they haven’t been able to find a suitable role for her because of ongoing restructuring.

According to him, HR mentioned that this could lead to retrenchment and advised his wife to start looking for other jobs.

“This was communicated by HR on a WhatsApp video call. The role still exists and is being done by another person. No communication via email yet. HR said she will confirm if they can find a role by the end of next month,” he wrote on the r/askSingapore forum.

See also  SPP accepts chairman's resignation, will remain in Potong Pasir for next polls

“We are both shocked and confused about what to do next. Absolutely stressful, as we bought a new house and have a new baby. Is this legal? What are our options? What should we do?”

“Better just to start looking for a job.”

The post has since racked up 292 upvotes and 149 comments, with many Singaporean Redditors pointing out that, unfortunately, the company’s actions are legal.

One told him, “Sorry about your situation. It is legal if they give the official notice after the ML is over. The HR is doing her a favour with a heads-up. Unfortunately, this is actually pretty common. I saw it happen in my US MNC, from which I got retrenched as well.”

Another explained, “It’s not discriminatory if the company can show there are others being laid off or the restructuring affects her department, not just your wife. 

They allowed her to take full maternity leave entitlement, so there isn’t any issue.”

See also  My dad, late 50s, got laid off; how now?

“As long as they honour the notice period and/or severance benefits (mentioned in the contract or employment handbook), it is 100 per cent legal and also compliant with labour guidelines.”

A third wrote, “Usually, to avoid any potential issues of it being filled as discriminatory practice, HR will only do so a few months AFTER the mother comes back from maternity. To send such a message during maternity. Damn. They don’t even pretend anymore. Is the market THAT bad?”

A fourth advised, “The job market is really bad…. better just to start looking for a job, which will be really hard…”

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employers are not allowed to terminate or retrench female employees during pregnancy or while they are on maternity leave.

This protection applies to employees who have worked for their employer for at least three months and have been medically certified as pregnant.

Read also: ‘We gather for the sake of tradition’: 22 y/o Singaporean says CNY feels very transactional

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Early contract termination: Employer faces full repatriation costs after helper seeks return home 11 months into Singapore employment

SINGAPORE: When a helper-employer work contract ends early, both...

‘You’re not fulfilling your obligations’: 32 y/o Singaporean feels guilted by siblings for skipping CNY reunion

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man recently shared on social media...

Sengkang West LRT Loop via Cheng Lim to close for six months for depot expansion works

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (SPLRT) network will...

PSA: No EWL trains between Tanah Merah and Expo from March 14 to 17 for ECID track works

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling along the East-West Line (EWL) should...

Business

More professionals in their 30s and 40s are switching careers — and it’s no longer unusual

Everyone has heard of a midlife crisis, but today,...

28 y/o electrical engineer still job hunting after 2 months; others who’ve waited longer urge him not to give up

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old electrical engineer who recently shared that...

Only 1 in 5 Singapore and Malaysia professionals are truly AI-ready, report finds

SINGAPORE: Apparently, only one in five professionals across Singapore...

Flaws in the Singapore job market? 33 y/o local says SG companies overlook fresh graduates, only hiring for senior positions

SINGAPORE: Concerns over limited opportunities for fresh graduates have...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //