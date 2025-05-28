Wednesday, May 28, 2025
2 min.Read

‘My ex-boss is spreading lies about me’ — Woman says her former boss is falsely claiming she ‘mismanaged’ the company, so he fired her, despite a peaceful resignation

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole
SINGAPORE: A woman shared on social media that her former boss has been spreading false claims about her after she resigned from a company she believed she had left on good terms.

In a detailed post on the r/askSingapore subreddit, the woman explained that she left her job at the end of 2024 after serving the standard one-month notice period. At the time of her departure, there were no signs of conflict or tension, and she assumed everything had ended amicably.

However, weeks after her departure, troubling rumours began to reach her through former colleagues and people in her professional network. To her surprise, she discovered that one of her ex-bosses had allegedly been telling others that she had “mismanaged” the company, that he could “sue her” for alleged misconduct, and that she had been “fired.”

Shocked by the allegations, she clarified in her post that none of those claims were true. “I resigned and served my notice. I got to know him because a friend I made while working there was shocked when I told him that I had to serve one month’s notice. My boss had told my friend that I was fired, which, by right, didn’t require any notice period.”

She went on to describe her former boss as notorious for being toxic, alleging that he lacked management skills, had a “horrible” temper, and was known for “badmouthing” people he didn’t like.

While she admitted the false narratives “annoyed” her, especially when former colleagues brought them up during casual conversations, she said she had since “moved on” with her life and didn’t feel the need to confront the issue directly. Still, the experience left her unsettled, prompting her to ask the online community for advice.

“I just wanted to know your opinion. What would you do?” she wrote.

“Best to just ignore it totally and move on…”

Many Redditors weighed in with their thoughts, noting that situations like this are quite common, especially in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Some pointed out that former employees are often blamed for problems once they’re no longer around to defend themselves.

Others, meanwhile, encouraged her to take the high road and focus on moving forward.

One Redditor said, “Best to just ignore it totally and move on. This is not uncommon, and please do not take it personally. No fault of yours. By ignoring, you’re being the bigger person. Unless it’s defamatory, you can always seek legal advice if there is evidence.”

Another commented, “Don’t have to do anything. Your worth will be proven by your own merits out there, especially in a smaller industry.”

A third wrote, “You can’t defend yourself when you’re not there, and it’s very convenient to make a person who left the company the sink of all problems.

The most you can do is to clarify with those you want to remain connected to, whose opinions you care about. Of course, with receipts to back it up.”

Dealing with defamation

For others who may find themselves in similar situations, it is worth knowing that legal action is an option. According to The Singapore Lawyer website, individuals who intentionally spread defamatory content can be taken to civil court. If proven, they may face penalties ranging from a fine to a prison term of up to 24 months.

