‘Should I ask for an increment after probation?’ — Fresh hire wonders if he should ask for a salary raise after his boss increased his workload

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A fresh hire who’s been putting in more than his fair share of effort at work took to Reddit to ask if it’s appropriate to request a pay raise after completing his probation.

In a post shared on the r/askSingapore subreddit, the man explained that although his probation period is officially three months, it is common in his department for it to be extended to six. He also heard from colleagues that many don’t pass probation due to the high expectations and stressful environment.

Despite that, he feels optimistic about his chances. With just two weeks left in probation, he shared that his hiring director has praised him for learning quickly and performing well above expectations. “She also started giving me more responsibilities and workload that is beyond what a trainee should be handling,” he added, noting that a fellow trainee who joined later is doing the bare minimum in comparison.

The man also shared that he had asked for a salary slightly above the listed range during his interview. While he was ultimately offered S$200 less than his expected figure, it was still a raise compared to his previous job. However, his offer letter didn’t mention a pay adjustment after confirmation, nor was it brought up in any discussion.

- Advertisement -

Now, as his confirmation approaches, he wonders if it’s appropriate to ask for a salary bump or if doing so would come across as pushy.

“Should I ask for an increment after my confirmation, even if they already pay me higher than the listed salary range?” he asked his fellow users. “Will I leave a bad impression if my request fails (kinda risky)? When is the best time to ask? Before or after confirmation? Face-to-face or via text?”

“If you really want to, go for it.”

Many users in the comments advised him to wait before requesting a pay raise. They pointed out that since he is already earning more than the advertised salary range for the role, asking for an increment so soon after probation might come across as hasty or overly eager.

One user said, “It really sounds very entitled. It’s three months….I am sure some people have worked there three, five, seven, or 10 years. I think it’s more appropriate for someone with that length of service to start asking.”

- Advertisement -

Another commented, “I wouldn’t. Typically, there won’t be any increment after probation since it’s only a short period of time; companies usually do increments once or twice a year after your performance review cycle ends.”

Still, there were others who felt that the man should at least broach the topic with his supervisor, so he wouldn’t have any regrets down the line.

One wrote, “If you really want to, go for it; it’s better than regretting that you didn’t or thinking of ‘what if I did.’”

Another shared, “I’ve had salary increments after probation in two of the previous companies that I’ve worked in; it wasn’t stated inside the contracts, but I just asked because the ones managing me seemed quite satisfied with my work. It doesn’t hurt to ask even if it wasn’t negotiated. It’s up to them whether they want to grant it or not.”

- Advertisement -

When to ask for a pay raise

According to recruitment agency Michael Page, it’s usually best for employees to wait at least six months before asking for a pay raise. The agency also explains that a salary increase should generally only be discussed if someone feels they’re being “underpaid” for the role or if they’ve been consistently putting in strong work that goes above and beyond what’s expected.

Read also: Woman ‘feels stuck after graduation’ as she’s been jobless for 6 months, says, ‘I have applied to countless roles, even approached job agencies’

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)