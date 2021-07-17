MTF considering additional measures after ‘disappointing and frustrating’ KTV Covid-19 cluster: Lawrence Wong

- Advertisement -

Singapore — With the continued increase in cases linked to the KTV cluster in Singapore, Multi-Ministry Task Force co-chair Lawrence Wong announced that they have been considering additional measures in light of the “disappointing and frustrating” turn of events.

“I know many are feeling disappointed and frustrated about the recent Covid-19 cases at KTVs. I feel the same,” wrote Mr Wong on Facebook on Thursday (Jul 15).

He noted how cases such as these demonstrate how “personal responsibility matters in times of crisis.”

“No man is an island. The choices we make for ourselves are the choices we make for our community,” said Mr Wong.

He assured the public that authorities are working round the clock to deal with the latest cases, “to contain them, and keep our community safe.”

The MTF has also been deliberating on what additional measures to take and will give an update soon, said Mr Wong.

“Meanwhile, I strongly urge anyone who has been to these pivoted KTV lounges to do the right thing – get yourself tested, and isolate yourself.”

Out of the 42 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Jul 15, 34 belong to the KTV cluster, bringing the total number of cases to 88.

MOH epidemiological investigations have found that there is likely ongoing transmission at Las Vegas KTV (35 Selegie Road) and Tuberose KTV (35 Selegie Road).

Cases of Covid-19 infection amongst social hostesses who had frequented KTV lounges or clubs currently operating as F&B outlets, and their close social contacts, are being investigated.

To break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning, these premises will be closed to all members of the public from Jul 16 to Jul 30, 2021, said MOH.

Free Covid-19 testing is being extended to members of the public who had visited the two KTV lounges mentioned and similar venues between Jun 29 and Jul 15, 2021.

Those who interacted with social hostesses of any nationality in any setting between the same period can also get the free Covid-19 test.

The first reported case from the cluster was reported on Jul 11, when the patient, a short-term visitor pass holder from Vietnam who frequented many KTV outlets, visited the GP clinic with acute respiratory infection symptoms.

In response to the cluster, Mr Wong said, “We continue to take heart that the vast majority of Singaporeans have been responsible and adhering to safe management measures. Let’s continue to do our part, and overcome this together.” /TISG

