// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, December 30, 2025
27.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority and the Central Narcotics Bureau
Featured NewsSingapore News
2 min.Read

M’sian man arrested at Woodlands for attempting to smuggle 1.7 kg of ‘ice,’ 3.3 kg cannabis

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In a joint statement on Monday (Dec 29), the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said that a 39-year-old Malaysian man had been arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs. These drugs included around 3,272 grams of cannabis and 1,709 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” through Woodlands Checkpoint.

The man had been referred for enhanced checks at Woodlands Checkpoint on the night of Dec 22, based on information received from the ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre.

The statement said that officers from ICA were able to uncover two black bundles that they believed to contain controlled drugs in the man’s bag. They then called in officers from CNB, who conducted further checks.

Seven such bundles in total, believed to contain controlled drugs, were found among the man’s possessions. These contained cannabis and methamphetamine, and have an estimated worth of over S$237,000.

The statement added that the amount of drugs discovered on the man could potentially feed the addiction of around 1,440 drug abusers for one full week.

See also  Tired but still stepped up: TTSH doctors stop their PHV ride to help injured pedestrian in late-night Bukit Batok accident
photograph of drugs seized from the 39 year old malaysian man on 22 december 2025 at woodlands checkpoint
Photo from the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority and the Central Narcotics Bureau

The statement added that investigations into the incident are still ongoing, and ICA and CNB noted that under Section 7 of Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, individuals who import into or export from Singapore more than 250 grams of methamphetamine, or 500 grams of cannabis, could face the death penalty.

ICA will continue to work with the various controlling agencies and conduct security checks at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle drugs, undesirable persons, weapons, explosives, and other contrabands across our borders,” the agencies added.

While the Dec 22 haul of cannabis and “ice” the man from Malaysia attempted to smuggle into Singapore was sizable, it is by no means the largest in the history of the city-state.

In April 2021, the CNB seized over 40 kilos of drugs, including heroin and cannabis, from the home of a 22-year-old Malaysian man near Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4. These included around 16.5 kilos of heroin, 2 kilos of methamphetamine, 110 ecstasy tablets, and 23.6 kilos of cannabis.

See also  CNB declared that taking drugs while overseas will be treated the same as taking drugs in Singapore

The drugs were estimated to have a value of over S$2.3 million and were said to have been enough to feed the addiction of more than 12,400 drug abusers for an entire week.

It was the highest amount of heroin and cannabis seized in Singapore since 2001 and 1996, respectively. /TISG

Read also: Twelve migrant workers arrested in overnight CNB raid at Woodlands dormitory

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Jobseeker raises concerns after being told salary would be split between two companies, asks, ‘How common is this?’

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker’s Reddit post describing a “suspicious” job...

China’s BYD on track to become the world’s top EV seller in 2025, overtaking Tesla

NEW YORK: China’s BYD is on track to become...

Singapore to seize more assets tied to Cambodia’s Prince Group and its founder Chen Zhi

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities may seize more assets linked to...

Hooters to exit Singapore as Clarke Quay outlet set to close on Jan 31 after 30 years

SINGAPORE: Hooters will be closing its Clarke Quay outlet...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //