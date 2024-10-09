SINGAPORE: More than a few local netizens expressed how upset they were to see coffee that had spilt on the train and spread to several cabins. A Facebook user named Agnes Ho shared a photo of the incident on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE group page on Tuesday (Oct 8).

“Inconsiderate passenger who did not bother to do anything after spilling coffee that flowed across 3 to 4 cabins. Is he/she expecting cleaners in the trains or others to clean up their mess?” wrote Ms Ho.

Her photo shows rivulets of dark liquid running through a train cabin. Some commuters are seen keeping their feet up so as not to get soiled by the spilt coffee. One man in the cabin can be seen staring at the mess.

Smoking, eating, or drinking in stations and trains is strictly prohibited under the Rapid Transit Systems Act.

This helps keep the facilities in excellent condition and saves the government money when it comes to upkeep, as well as makes things easier, not to mention much neater, for all commuters.

It also means that those who transgress will be fined. The maximum penalty for this offence is S$500.

Commuters are not even allowed to take a sip of water onboard trains. A woman was famously fined S$30 for popping a piece of candy in her mouth when she experienced motion sickness.

Commenters on Ms Ho’s post were equally dismayed by the train rider whose coffee had spilt on the train.

“Now I better appreciate why no food and drinks allowed,” wrote one.

Another commenter said that others could have helped and prevented the mess from getting bigger by providing tissue containing the spilt coffee.

One added that SMRT staff can be alerted to the issue for a clean-up to be done, and Ms Ho said she did just that. Others said they hoped that no one would slip on the spilt liquid.

Another shared a WhatsApp message from SMRT, asking people who witness errant commuters to share the train number, location, photo, cabin location, and direction of travel when such incidents occur.

“We will continue to remind our station staff to keep a lookout for commuters eating and drinking onboard the train or at the station and take appropriate action on errant commuters flouting the rules,” it said.

Those who would like to report these incidents may do so via the SNAP REP Fault Reporting WhatsApp channel at 9788 4398, and SMRT will address the issue. /TISG

