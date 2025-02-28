SINGAPORE: Singaporeans had an interesting take on a circulating photo of an MRT passenger sleeping on the floor of one of the cars. While many called out the man’s behaviour, others came up with possible explanations.

Some responded with humour, pointing out that the floor of the MRT car must have been clean if the man was seen lying down there.

On Wednesday (Feb 26), a photo of a male passenger seen passed out on an MRT car was shared on a social media page.

The lack of context caused many to think of their own explanation for what the story behind the photo might have been. “This guy must have been drunk and he thought he was in his bedroom,” said one. Another supposed he was very tired.

Still, a handful of Singaporeans responded with humour, with some making jokes about how clean the MRT floor must have seemed to the man to get him to consider lying down on it and others wishing him sweet sleep. “That indicates how clean our public transportation is,” one teased. “Congrats, bro for notifying the public.”

“The floor is so clean!” wrote another.

Still, a third commented, “Wow have a nice sleep and sweet dreams.” Another even said someone should have given the man a pillow.

One commenter, however, saw things in a different light. “For some people, Singapore (comes across as) an easy-going country,” she said. “You can sleep anywhere…fight in the bus and public places…pee anywhere they want…they just don’t care what they are doing. So the law should be more strict to these offenders.”

In similar news, a man recently got flak after a video of him blocking a travelator to take photos of something was circulated online. The online user who uploaded the video clip wrote, “Die die must stand at the end of the escalator to take pics?”

A handful responded to the video, with some sharing similar incidents they have witnessed. “There’s a narrow staircase around Punggol Coast MRT that goes down to the streets outside from the station,” said one. “I’ve also seen people sitting right in the middle of the steps. Foreigners having picnics or taking pictures there…Total lack of situational awareness.”

