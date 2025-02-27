SINGAPORE: In this day and age, it seems people get tunnel vision over taking photos. In recent news, a man got flak after a video of him blocking a travelator while snapping a few shots of something on his phone, was shared online.

“Die die must stand at the end of the escalator to take pics?” This was the title of a post an online user published in a forum on Monday (Feb 24). The post included a short video of a man who positioned himself by a travelator to take pictures of something. In the video footage, some of the people on the conveyor belt were seen lowering their heads so as not to get in the way of the man’s photo.

The video got a lot of attention in the online forum, prompting many to share their reactions to the incident in the comments section of the post. “There’s a narrow staircase around Punggol Coast MRT that goes down to the streets outside from the station,” shared one. “I’ve also seen people sitting right in the middle of the steps. Foreigners having picnics or taking pictures there…Total lack of situational awareness.”

Others took a totally different approach, saying that people who lack such awareness should be given the same kind of treatment. “Ram through them,” said one. “Best if their handphones fly. I have done it many times in train stations. They treat you as non-existent, so you treat them as non-existent too. The street goes both ways.”

“I mean…people who do such things are just asking for the luggage to run over their feet or phone to get shoulder barged out of their hands,” said another.

One took a much more level-headed approach, saying, “I would tell them off if I was on the travelator.”

In other similar news, residents had a mixed response after a food delivery rider allegedly parked next to a lift in order to deliver a customer’s food order. While some saw nothing wrong with his actions, said he was merely doing his job, and that he wasn’t blocking anyone’s way, others found it to be “irresponsible.”

See also: ‘They are just earning an honest living’: Residents divided on delivery rider allegedly parking next to lift to deliver customer’s food