SINGAPORE: One commuter took to social media to encourage everyone to “straight up confront” people who play loud videos and music on the MRT, arguing that this behaviour should no longer be tolerated in public spaces.

The commuter shared his experience on the r/SMRTRabak Reddit forum on Saturday (Jan 18), illustrating how speaking up can make a difference.

“I did it yesterday on the downtown line going back from the harbourfront to the botanic garden to change to the downtown line, and this uncle in his 70s played on completely loud videos with those laughing backgrounds. Normally, I ignore it because they will be gone in a few stations, but not this time,” he explained.

“I just told the uncle, ‘How would you like it if someone played videos when you are trying to sleep or relax after a day of work?’ At first, the uncle was quite shocked, but surprisingly, he lowered his volume and only listened to it by putting it to his ears,” he added.

The commuter was pleased with how things turned out and shared that it is essential to address these situations politely but directly. He also pointed out that tone matters, and when people respond positively, they must thank them for being considerate.

“We should speak up more and more and not just let it slide,” he said.

“Do it for yourself and the rest of SG, too”

In the comments, many people shared that they have also started doing this and received positive responses.

One individual commented, “Normally, I say, ‘You have an earpiece?’ while pointing to my ear and making the ear-plugging gesture with a little smile.”

Another commented, “Most people will get it even if they do not understand English. Let them know, guys. Most of them are dense. That’s why they blast music: ‘No one told them it’s wrong.’ Do it for yourself and the rest of SG, too.”

Another said, “I’ve done this with other people on public transport, and generally, most people are okay with it! Sometimes, they genuinely don’t notice (I don’t know how). But a slight reminder, be it embarrassment/shame/bu hao yi shi, is enough for most people. Just a thank you, bro, is good.”

Others, however, shared that their attempts to speak up didn’t always go smoothly.

One person recalled that, during his NS days, he encountered a Chinese uncle on a bus at 5:30 a.m. playing Chinese music loudly on his phone.

Other passengers were notably sleepy then and gave the uncle the stink-eye; however, no one got up to tell him that his music was disturbing everyone.

“I was the one to say, ‘Uncle, please, your volume is too high; people are trying to sleep,’ immediately, he goes on about how he paid for the phone, the bus ride, and his taxes and that he’s a citizen, so it’s his right, all while probably cussing at me in Chinese,” he said.

“After some back and forth, he started yelling and doing that provocative pointing at my face thing, but I was in uniform, so I didn’t want to argue any further, but I hoped someone else would’ve stepped in too,” he added.

Many complaints are online about noise pollution on public transportation, such as the MRT or buses. In response to this issue, some bus services have taken a step toward addressing the problem by placing “keep [the] volume low” stickers inside the buses.

These stickers are meant to remind passengers, especially those who may not be aware of the impact of their actions, to be more mindful of the noise they create.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)