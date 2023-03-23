Morning Digest, March 23

Doctor says MOH should lift the gag on doctors and allow them to respond publicly, as patients weaponize social media

SINGAPORE: A medical doctor has argued that the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) should lift the gag on doctors and allow them to respond publicly, as patients use social media to threaten healthcare workers. Dr Desmond Wai, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist in private practice, considers complaints that patients post on social media a form of “abuse against healthcare workers.” Read more here…

Speeding motorcyclist overturns after ramming into car along Bedok

SINGAPORE: Footage of a motorcycle crash along Bedok North Ave 3 is going viral online. The vehicle overturned after hitting a turning car at full speed. The accident took place at 8.30 pm on Monday (20 Mar).

The incident was captured by the dashboard camera of a car in the vicinity and uploaded online by the Facebook page. The video shows a red car turning right from a small road into Bedok North Avenue 3 when a speeding motorcycle comes out of nowhere and rams into the car.

Read more here…

$6500/month Ang Mo Kio flat breaks HDB rental rate record

SINGAPORE: A five-room flat in Ang Mo Kio made the news recently for breaking the record for rental rates, commanding the high price of $6,500 when it was rented out in February. The flat at Block 549 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 is an unusual one, however, being two three-room units made into one. This means that it has four bedrooms, and a size of 1,463 sq ft, whereas five-room flats are commonly only 1,184 sq ft. Read more here…

Singaporean buys cai fan for $20.50 in Australia, says ‘My love for cai fan does not fade with distance’

SINGAPORE: “Did you guys know that the cai fan in Australia costs about twenty dollars?” asked Singaporean TikTok user Gilbert Zhuo on Monday (Mar 20).

And when asked, “Why go all the way to Oz to eat caifan?” Mr Zhuo replied, “My love for cai fan does not fade with distance.”

Read more here…

KF Seetoh: $18,000 rental at Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar justifies SG’s ‘world’s most expensive city reputation’

SINGAPORE: This year’s Geylang Serai Bazaar made the news recently due to the price for stall rentals. Food guru KF Seetoh weighed in on the issue in a recent Facebook post, asking “How did we get here?’ “$18,000 a mth a stall, for the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar , easily, the world’s most expensive pasar malam stall offering an unproportionately cheap menu. Even top pop-up markets in prime time New York or LA cannot hold a candle to this. Read more here…

