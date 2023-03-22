Speeding motorcyclist overturns after ramming into car along Bedok

SINGAPORE: Footage of a motorcycle crash along Bedok North Ave 3 is going viral online. The vehicle overturned after hitting a turning car at full speed. The accident took place at 8.30 pm on Monday (20 Mar).

The incident was captured by the dashboard camera of a car in the vicinity and uploaded online by the ROADS.sg Facebook page. The video shows a red car turning right from a small road into Bedok North Avenue 3 when a speeding motorcycle comes out of nowhere and rams into the car.

The car skids to a stop as the motorcycle flies and overturns due to the force of the impact. Parts of the motorcycle can be seen flying in the air as the collision takes place.

The car driver immediately alighted and stepped forward to presumably check on the motorcyclist. Noting oncoming traffic, he returned to his car and drove away from the middle of the road before attending to the injured motorcyclist.

Many netizens have noted that it is dangerous for motorcyclists to drive at high speeds in neighbourhoods, while some pointed out that the motorcyclist in this particular accident could have been going twice the speed limit of the road he was on.

Indicating that the speeding motorcyclist got what he deserved, a fellow motorcyclist said: “Riding at that speed, no way drivers going to spot you since you’re still far away. [He] didn’t even think about slowing down at a junction or any consequence IN CASE other driver don’t see you.”

