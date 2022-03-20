Home News Morning Digest, March 20

Morning Digest, March 20

Photo: Pexels/Nataliya Vaitkevich (for illustration purposes only)

Here are some stories you might've missed...

By Nick Karean
Mum alleges daughter was denied university degree sponsorship due to SGH’s nursing manpower crunch

 

The mother of a polytechnic student with a diploma bond appealed to the Singapore General Hospital after her daughter was denied a university sponsorship to pursue a degree in nursing with NUS/SIT.

In an email to TISG, the student’s mother, Madam Teo, wrote: “E* has been scoring well for her full three years with NYP with a minimum scoring of 3.2 on each semester and have not once scored anything below. Im sure SGH is aware of this as she has been receiving additional pay outs for her good school results. Last year, E also received Edusave Merit Bursary, awarded by my estate MP, Mr Baey YK, in recognition of her being top 25% of cohort”.

Read more here

Letter to the Editor: Increasing hawker food prices for mediocre tasting food will profit hawkers even less, as customer volume may drop drastically

People eat at a hawker centre in Singapore on June 19, 2020, as restrictions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus are eased. – Restaurants, retail shops and most other businesses reopened in Singapore on June 19 as the virus-hit city-state eased curbs, but the city-state’s leader cautioned residents “not to go overboard celebrating”. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)

Dear Editor,

Hawkers who raise prices, especially those whose food is mediocre tasting, have to be prepared that they will earn even less, as the volume of customers may drop drastically.

For instance, if selling a bowl of noodles at $3.50 earns him $1.50 a bowl after deducting the cost of ingredients, 200 bowls a day sold will be $300 a day in revenue. After deducting daily expenses, there will still be a decent profit per day.

Read more here

Woman frets that parents may cut her off financially and throw her out because they disapprove of her boyfriend

Photo: Freepik/prostooleh (for illustration purposes only)

Torn between her parents’ “bigoted and unjustified” views and her boyfriend of six months, a woman turns to netizens for advice on what she should do.

In an anonymous post on NUSWhispers on Friday (Mar 18), she writes that when her parents found out who she had been dating for two months, they disapproved of him “because he is not from [a] local background, even though he was born and raised locally. And because of this, they want me to stop seeing him”.

Read more here

37-year-old married woman jailed for eight months for stabbing ‘boyfriend’ in the chest

37-year-old-married-woman-jailed-for-eight-months-for-stabbing-‘boyfriend’-in-the-chest

The woman, a Chinese National and Singapore Permanent Resident, had known her ‘boyfriend’ for four years at the time of the crime.

A married woman who regarded a man as her boyfriend stabbed him in the chest with a kitchen knife because he talked to other women. They both quarrelled loudly with each other before she attacked him.

Read more here

Maid seen on camera vigorously swinging young child around and making TikTok video

 

A video posted online by a foreign domestic worker showing her rather roughly swinging her employer’s young child around as she films a TikTok dance video has gone viral, drawing thousands of views and comments.

Posted on Facebook page SG Kiasu on Mar 15, the 21-second clip shows the helper carrying the child and spinning around multiple times. The child’s head can be seen coming dangerously close to a wall.

Read more here

