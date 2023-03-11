Morning Digest, March 11

HDB February 2023 BTO Launch Review: Affordable Developments For People of All Budgets

The February 2023 has been a smaller sales launch than the previous November BTO sales lauch. Under the HDB BTO launch for November 2022, 9,655 units were available for balloting across 10 projects in both mature and non-mature estates. This time round, 4,400 units were available for ballatoring across five projects. This translates to around a 54% decrease in the number of units compared to the previous launch in November 2022 That being said, the prices of the flats continue to be kept affordable during this launch. A three-room flat under the Queenstown Prime Location Housing (PLH) scheme was selling from S$372,000 and a similar unit was selling from S$326,000 in the Kallang/Whampao project. That’s a S$5,000 to S$51,000 drop when compared to a three-room flat in Bukit Merah in the May 2022 BTO launch. Read more here…

Woman paid $5.30 for dish of ‘1 meat 1 vegetable 1 noodle’ asks if public hospital foodcourt should charge higher than other places

SINGAPORE: Whether the food at a public hospital should be more expensive than at other places was the subject of one woman’s complaint online, after she paid $5.30 for a dish with ‘1 meat 1 vegetable 1 noodle,’ at the food court of KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Ms Vikki Ang wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page wrote that this “basic nutrition meal recommended by doctors” at the hospital would have cost $3.50 to $4.50 for a similar quantity. She asked, “Should a public hospital food court be charging higher than other places where the hospital is serving the public spanning both low and high-income groups? Are we pricing out the lower income group?”

F&B brand Paradise Group awards Rolex watches to 98 long-term workers

SINGAPORE: Paradise Group gave out 98 Rolex watches to nearly one hundred of its long-term workers in a Marina Bay Sands Grand Ballroom celebration that cost the food and beverage brand a cool $2 million. Netizens commenting on news concerning Paradise Group’s March 6 bash applauded the company for its generosity in recognizing its employees’ hard work and loyalty. Read more here…

‘Ordered a pork belly ban mian… All they gave are bones’ — Customer outraged at ‘$6.80 for pork bones’

SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media after being dissatisfied with his order of pork belly ban mian, claiming that all he was given was pork bones. Moreover, the attitude of the staff was not helpful at all.

Facebook user Jonathan Oh posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Wednesday (Mar 8) that “When I ask the stall why is it not pork belly she said that they give the bottom part of the pork belly which are bones.. Can’t be bothered to argue with her.”

2 Sembawang MPs out of action at the same time due to lower-body injuries

SINGAPORE: Two Singapore GRC Members of Parliament (MP), Ong Ye Kung and Lim Wee Kiak have temporarily suspended house visits in their ward, due to separate injuries involving their knee and foot, respectively. Mr Ong’s injury is an old one, that occurred more than a decade ago. He tore his meniscus in his right knee while playing football in a labour union tournament, over ten years ago, and the cartilage in the knee wore out thereafter. Read more here…

