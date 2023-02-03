Morning Digest, Feb 3

Maid says she’s unhappy working for her employer’s mother in Australia, wants to break her contract and come back to Singapore in few months’ time

SINGAPORE — A foreign domestic helper working in Singapore for about eight years took to social media complaining about her employer's mother. In a Facebook post to group FDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the maid wrote that her employer had an elderly mother. Referring to her employer's mother as 'grandma', the helper wrote that her employer and her family moved to Australia, transferring her contract to grandma.

21-year-old NS police officer who died of gunshot was trapped in employment scam

Singapore — An NS officer who died of a gunshot wound while serving in the police Special Operations Command (SOC) force the year before fell into an employment scam. He also revealed to his family and colleagues he had suicidal thoughts.

Finnegan Tan Yao Jie, 21, was found dead on Aug 30, 2021, in a toilet cubicle at the Special Operations Command with a gunshot wound to the head from a pistol he had claimed from the police armoury.

Read more here…

‘Brand new BTO, Westscape Bukit Batok, yet this is the state of our estate’ — Resident on wall cracks & water leakage in public housing

SINGAPORE — A Singaporean resident shared a video of a huge crack along a carpark wall of a supposedly new BTO estate on Tuesday (Jan 31). "This is a brand new BTO, Westscape Bukit Batok carpark wall," the resident wrote. "We don't even have all neighbours moved in yet and this is the state of our estate," the resident added. The resident then urged, "Please help us share (this with) all Singaporeans. We have had neighbours with water leaking from (the) ceiling during heavy rain… we have terrible plumbing such that water pressure is super weak. And this crack now just makes it so much worse." The eight-second video followed the crack along the wall.

Zoe Tay reveals she was once ganged up on and bullied by other female colleagues in the limelight industry

SINGAPORE — Zoe Tay, 55, a Singaporean actress and former model, revealed in the new Mediacorp talk show The Zoe and Liang Show that she was once ganged up on and bullied by other female colleagues in the limelight industry.

For its first episode, the actress opened up about her difficulties as she entered showbiz and how she received cold-shoulder treatments as a newbie from female coworkers back then. "At work, coworkers ostracised me," she said. "I was marginalised and had to eat alone," the actress added.

‘This guy stole my brother’s iphone, then denied he stole’ — Netizen shares CCTV footage of alleged theft

SINGAPORE — An online user shared security camera footage on Tuesday (Jan 31), claiming that a man seen in the video stole his brother's phone. "Eh guys, please share around," the online user wrote. "This guy (stole) my brother's iphone, and now denies that he (ever stole)!!! Please help and share everywhere… thanks for your help!!!" the online user added. The post also mentioned that the incident allegedly occurred at 3 Magazine Road.

