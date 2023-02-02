Zoe Tay reveals she was once ganged up on and bullied by other female colleagues in the limelight industry

SINGAPORE — Zoe Tay, 55, a Singaporean actress and former model, revealed in the new Mediacorp talk show The Zoe and Liang Show that she was once ganged up on and bullied by other female colleagues in the limelight industry.

For its first episode, the actress opened up about her difficulties as she entered showbiz and how she received cold-shoulder treatments as a newbie from female coworkers back then. “At work, coworkers ostracised me,” she said. “I was marginalised and had to eat alone,” the actress added.

Zoe recalled and shared her encounter when a group of women came together as one and excluded her – without even acknowledging her presence.

Guo Liang, her podcast co-host, saw Zoe as a superstar in showbiz who never experienced any difficulties and hardships. “Who were the people who didn’t talk to you at that time?” Guo Liang curiously asked. “I can’t tell you,” Zoe answered.

When asked if any of them were still in the showbiz industry today, Zoe Tay stated yes.

Ben Yeo, their celebrity guest for the show, expressed that the situation truly happens, especially in her career field. He stated that the women who bullied Zoe failed to attain the same showbiz status as her.

Zoe Tay was known to hold the ‘title of champion’ in the showbiz industry and acquired lead roles as soon as she entered the industry, even though she was a newcomer. Her popularity was made known by her first few projects, such as “My Fair Lady” and “Three-faced Eve”. She has been well-known ever since.

“It’s only human to feel that way, that’s why I gradually felt frustrated while working — I wanted to perform, but it’s not like you can just pick up performing at the snap of your fingers. There are many difficulties involved,” Zoe declared.

Furthermore, Guo Liang shared that in the hosting industry, there were a few cases of exclusion due to the lack of talent in the field.



The Zoe and Liang Show is hosted by Mediacorp’s veteran stars Zoe Tay and Guo Liang, where they share opinions, life stories, and experiences.

Watch The Zoe and Liang Show episodes here.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg