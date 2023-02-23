Morning Digest, Feb 23

Homeless in Singapore or just helpers resting during their off day from work? — Singaporeans investigate

SINGAPORE: After an online user shared video footage of people resting on the floor and referred to them as possibly homeless, other netizens have taken on the role of detective. Many found the lack of information to be insufficient for calling the individuals homeless and suggested they were simply domestic helpers on their day off. A netizen took to an online group on Monday (Feb 22) to share a 21-second video featuring two women resting on mats right at the bottom of a flight of stairs. “Sigh…” the post read. “First world country.” Read more here…

Singaporean earning $4,800/month says everything is so expensive, asks for money-saving tips

SINGAPORE: With the cost of living rising in Singapore due to inflation, one Singaporean has taken to the Reddit platform to crowdsource tips on how to save money.

“I earn 4.8k and rent is 2k and everything else is just going by on a margin. I just feel sg is soo expensive. Any money saving tips please?” wrote u/Bling-_-Bling on r/askSingaporeon Tuesday (Feb 21).

Read more here…

Jamus Lim: Higher house prices could mean ‘robbing Ah Seng to pay Ah Huat’

SINGAPORE: In the wake of the debate in Parliament earlier this month on housing, Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) posted on Facebook about why the price of a home is too high, and how this affects Singaporeans’ retirement. He also made the point that reserves are tapped to fund larger housing grants, adding that “It’s robbing Ah Seng to pay Ah Huat.” Read more here…

‘The only housing I can afford’ — Singaporean

SINGAPORE: After an online citizen shared a housing meme in an online news forum on Monday (Feb 20) aimed at public housing prices in Singapore, many other Singaporeans seemed to resonate with it.

The post included two headlines stating that a 5-room HDB flat in Sengkang was sold for S$928,000. The other reported that an HDB flat along Margaret Drive was sold for S$1.5 million. “With the way housing prices are going, I’ll just settle for this,” the post read. Attached to it was a meme showcasing a lowly tent under a bridge. The meme read, “The only housing I can afford.”

Read more here…

Is Ho Ching the most qualified potential candidate for the next presidential election?

SINGAPORE: Some netizens have welcomed the possibility that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, may throw her hat into the presidential race that is set to take place later this year. Mdm Ho, the former longstanding chief executive of Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek, surely has her fans but some netizens are saying that Mdm Ho may be the best potential candidate from a purely meritocratic standpoint. Read more here…

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg