Homeless in Singapore or just helpers resting during their off day from work? — Singaporeans investigate

SINGAPORE: After an online user shared video footage of people resting on the floor and referred to them as possibly homeless, other netizens have taken on the role of detective. Many found the lack of information to be insufficient for calling the individuals homeless and suggested they were simply domestic helpers on their day off.

A netizen took to an online group on Monday (Feb 22) to share a 21-second video featuring two women resting on mats right at the bottom of a flight of stairs. “Sigh…” the post read. “First world country.”

Many other Singaporeans took to the comments section in response to the video, with a handful arguing that the two individuals were not homeless, but were domestic helpers on their day off.

“Looks like a helper taking a rest,” said one. “It’s a normal scenario if not park (or) shelter, safe place. The one who (took) the video should ask permission. It’s not fair to the person.”

“Homeless should have luggage around,” pointed out another.

“They are not homeless they are helpers who choose to rest rather than loiter around malls or sidewalks,” wrote a third.

“You don’t know what the real story (is), bro…” pointed out another.

Still, one thought of another possibility, saying “Maybe they could not pay rent… that’s sad.”

However, one online user argued that no matter what the real story behind the people in the video is, they, along with everyone else should be treated equally well. “It does not matter if they are locals or foreigners,” the comment read. “All people are entitled to be treated as humans.”

