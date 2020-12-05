Home News No Malaysian work pass holders are homeless in : MOM

No Malaysian work pass holders are homeless in Singapore: MOM

Man claims that he did not tell NST that “over 100 Malaysians … had become homeless”

From the FB page of Gilbert Goh, for illustrative purposes only

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsAsiaMalaysia
- Advertisement -

— After a Nov 22 report in Malaysia’s New Straits Times (NST) that more than 100 from Malaysia were in Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower () conducted investigations into the matter.

The reasons why they had been sleeping rough were financial ones, according to the report. They could not afford the rental costs of a bed or a room.

The MOM contacted the person provided the information about the 100 Malaysians, a Mr Shahruddin Hael Helmy Mohd Noh. Its representatives spoke to Mr Shahruddin on Nov 23 and 27. The ministry wanted to obtain information about the allegedly homeless individuals to provide assistance to them.

According to a statement on Thursday (Dec 3) from MOM, Mr Shahruddin claims that he did not tell NST that “over 100 Malaysians … had become homeless”.

- Advertisement -

Mr Shahruddin could not provide contact information for the workers who were allegedly homeless. He also admitted that he had never spoken directly to any of the work pass holders. Neither could he confirm their homelessness.

The MOM statement added that officers from the ’s Inter-Agency Taskforce regularly check on those sleeping rough in Singapore. They refer anyone found homeless to relevant agencies so that they can get the help they need.

“As part of these routine checks, officers visited various locations island-wide late into the night on 26 November, including the places listed by Mr Shahruddin. However, we did not find any work pass holders sleeping in the streets,” the  statement said.

The ministry added that assistance is extended to everyone who is homeless, including work pass holders. The employers of these workers are asked to give them places to stay immediately. If they are unable to do so, the homeless are housed temporarily by the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC).

Additionally, the MOM has links with different non- organisations (NGOs) for referrals for homeless work pass holders. According to the ministry, has not had  referrals from these NGOs in the past few months.

The ministry also reminded employers of their obligations to migrant workers in their companies. This includes making sure they have places to live while working in Singapore. “Members of public who know of any work pass holders facing accommodation issues should refer them to MOM or the MWC’s 24-hour hotline at 6536 2692 for further assistance,” the statement added. /TISG

Read also: Malaysians rally to help homeless man selling ‘you tiao’ so he can support his 2 daughters

Malaysians rally to help homeless man selling ‘you tiao’ so he can support his 2 daughters

Please follow and like :
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Jamus Lim not only praises Singapore’s hawker culture, he learns to make popiahs from scratch too

After joining volunteers from Anchorvale at a popiah-skin making workshop, Jamus Lim wrote about how crucial is to preserve Singapore’s hawker culture. In a post on Tuesday (Dec 1), the Sengkang GRC Workers’ Party (WP) Member of Parliament (MP) wrote...
View Post
Featured News

It’s past 11 pm but elderly blind man is going door-to-door to sell biscuits

Singapore -- A Facebook user has posted about meeting an elderly blind man who was  on his way to sell biscuits to a regular customer at his block even though it was past 11 at night. In the post on Tuesday (Dec...
View Post
Featured News

PM’s libel suit: TOC editor explains why he did not take down article

Singapore -- On the third day (Dec 2) of the libel suit filed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, The Online Citizen (TOC) editor Terry Xu said he would have complied with a letter of demand from PM Lee’s office to...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet