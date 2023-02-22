‘The only housing I can afford’ — Singaporean

SINGAPORE: After an online citizen shared a housing meme in an online news forum on Monday (Feb 20) aimed at public housing prices in Singapore, many other Singaporeans seemed to resonate with it.

The post included two headlines stating that a 5-room HDB flat in Sengkang was sold for S$928,000. The other reported that an HDB flat along Margaret Drive was sold for S$1.5 million. “With the way housing prices are going, I’ll just settle for this,” the post read. Attached to it was a meme showcasing a lowly tent under a bridge. The meme read, “The only housing I can afford.”

In response to the online thread, many Singaporeans made a beeline for the comments section with the same sentiments. “No kids, you don’t need five rooms,” wrote one. “Only one room suite is enough for one or two people. At maximum, a small one-bedroom house is enough. So the market tells people to not have kids basically.”

Other netizens thought out loud, pitching rather… unconventional housing ideas. “Sleep in Changi airport,” suggested one.

“You know, I was just thinking about those full-service 24/7 spas which charge around $60-$70 per entry and provide lockers, showers, food, wifi, rest areas, and sleeping couches,” wrote another. “$70 x 30 = $2100. Might actually be more worth it than renting a condo room.”

Another suggested a 24-hour gym. “Step 1: Sign an Anytime Fitness membership at a branch that has showers & sofas,” the comment read. “Step 2: Stay there. 24/7 aircon, easy access to gym, music could be loud tho…”

