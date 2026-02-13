More ride-hailing fee hikes: Gojek and Ryde raise platform fees in February after Grab and ComfortDelGro increased theirs in January

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing trips will cost a little more this month. Gojek and Ryde raised their platform fees in February, following similar moves by Grab and ComfortDelGro in January. The changes add between S$0.11 and S$0.20 per ride, depending on the operator and fare amount.

Gojek increased its platform fee from S$0.90 to S$1.50 to S$1.70. The company told 8world News the adjustment took effect on Feb 1. It said the update is meant to support ongoing efforts to improve service quality and provide safe, reliable transport for the public.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the S$0.20 increase applies across Gojek’s rides from Feb 1. Ryde will raise its platform fee by S$0.11 from Feb 17. For fares of S$18 or less, the fee will increase from S$1.14 to S$1.25. For fares above S$18, the fare will rise from S$1.36 to S$1.47, according to information published on its website and reported by CNA.

A Ryde spokesperson said the fees will strengthen customer support and platform reliability. The spokesperson added that the changes will help the firm meet its regulatory obligations under the Platform Workers Act and improve driver protections, while maintaining its zero-commission model.

Earlier, CNA reported that Grab raised its “platform and partner fee” by S$0.30, from S$0.90 to S$1.20, from Jan 1. ComfortDelGro also adjusted its platform fee range from S$1 to S$1.20 to S$1 to S$1.30.

Both companies said their January changes were made to support the government’s Platform Workers Act.

The Act, which took effect on Jan 1 last year, aims to give platform workers better protections. These include Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions, compensation for work injuries and a legal framework for representation. Under the law, platform workers born on or after January 1, 1995, have to make additional transfers to their CPF accounts, and platform operators must chip in to transfer an amount equivalent. Those born before 1995 can choose whether to opt in.

For commuters, the increases may seem small. A few cents per ride can feel minor on its own. Over time, though, regular riders will notice the difference.

For Private Hire Vehicles (PHV), the bigger story lies in protections and long-term benefits. The fee hikes reflect a wider shift in how gig work is regulated in Singapore. The industry is adjusting to a model that treats platform work with more structure and safeguards.

So far, Tada is the only major operator that has not adjusted its platform fees.

The changes show how policy can ripple through daily life. A short trip across town now costs slightly more. Behind this cost is a wider effort to be fair to business interests, worker welfare and public expectations.

As the industry evolves, commuters are learning that convenience comes at a price. In this instance, it is in cents, but formed by law.