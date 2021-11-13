Monkeys drop by to steal some loot from woman’s massive egg haul in pickup truck

- Advertisement -

Thailand — While a woman transported her massive egg haul, she had a couple of visitors who had a blast stealing some of the loot.

A video uploaded online by Thai TikTok user @siangthong_ple has gone viral in the short video creation app.

The footage showed the back of a pickup truck filled with carton trays of boiled eggs. However, a group of primates had some monkey business to attend to.

The first monkey looked unabashed as it dug into one of the bottom trays for the protein-filled treat. Although it initially grabbed two eggs, only one made it with the monkey before leaving the scene.

Two more monkeys were then spotted dropping by from the other side of the pickup cargo bed.

One of the monkeys was caught on camera grabbing one egg, cracking it expertly and taking a big bite.

Before it left the truck, it snatched one more egg as a souvenir.

About five monkeys were spotted grocery shopping, looking like they were well-acquainted with pulling the carton trays open and grabbing one or two eggs before leaving the truck.

With nearly 500,000 views and 19,000 likes, the video has gone viral on TikTok, many commending the monkey’s ingenuity.

“They even knew which egg was a boiled egg. Love the background noise of the clip – it’s like you’re laughing in awe at the monkey’s genius,” a netizen commented on the video.

Animal sightings are often captured on camera and shared on social media. In Singapore, members of the public often record otter activities, such as the time when an otter family was spotted taking a dip at a condominium swimming pool. /TISG

