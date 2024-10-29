Personal Finance

Money matters made fun for kids aged 7 to 15: How one game-changing financial app is teaching SG parents to empower their kids

ByJARA CARBALLO

October 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: In an era of increasingly prevalent digital transactions, cashless payments are now the norm for everyday activities such as dining and transportation.

A recent study by Yahoo Singapore and Milieu Insight, reported by The Straits Times, highlights this trend, revealing that 38% of Gen Z Singaporeans prefer mobile e-wallets and digital payment services.

In comparison, 41% of millennials favour contactless credit or debit cards.

With the minimum age to open a bank account in Singapore typically set at 16, younger generations—especially Gen Alpha, those born after 2009—are growing up in a world where digital technology is woven into the fabric of daily life.

For these children, mastering cashless systems and managing finances digitally is becoming a vital skill.

OCBC has launched the MyOwn Account to support this financial literacy journey, specifically designed for children aged 7 to 15.

This innovative account allows kids to manage their own bank accounts through an app, all under parental supervision.

With features that include digital payments, QR code scanning at merchants, and access to PayNow, young users can navigate the world of finance while learning responsible money management.

Real experiences

To better understand the impact of this initiative, The Straits Times spoke with parents who have trialled the app with their children.

Review #1: Fostering financial independence

Jassmin Peter-Berntzen, a mother of 10-year-old Andreas, shares her insights on using the MyOwn Account.

“Until now, my son’s experience with money was limited to cash I handed him for snacks and lunches.

With OCBC’s MyOwn Account, I saw an opportunity to help him learn to manage his own money while I maintained oversight.”

Jassmin found the account setup process straightforward, using her existing OCBC app to get started. Andreas created his login and learned about password security, which made him feel mature and responsible.

The app’s intuitive design made it easy for him to navigate.

A standout feature for Jassmin was the automatic weekly spending cap, allowing her to set a recurring pocket money transfer.

This gives Andreas the freedom to manage his spending and simplifies Jassmin’s role in providing his allowance.

“Real-time push notifications keep me updated on his transactions, and I can monitor his spending through a mirrored dashboard on my app,” Jassmin explains.

This oversight has sparked valuable discussions about prioritizing needs over wants, empowering Andreas to think critically about his spending decisions.

The account also includes engaging educational comic strips about budgeting and digital banking, which Jassmin appreciates as tools for deeper conversations about money with her son.

“One suggestion is to add a pie chart feature to visually categorize spending, which could help Andreas understand where his money goes,” she said.

Review #2: Teaching teens to budget wisely

Terence Lim, the father of 14-year-old Ryan, expresses a different perspective.

“Initially, I preferred my son to use cash until he was ready for his own debit card.

But with the evolving landscape of banking, the OCBC MyOwn Account provides a practical introduction to managing real money.”

Terence finds the app user-friendly for transferring pocket money. Currently, Ryan receives $150 monthly for lunches and transportation, with flexibility to adjust as needed for school-related expenses.

As Ryan matures, Terence plans to increase his allowance and encourage more financial independence.

“The dashboard allows Ryan to track his spending, teaching him valuable budgeting skills that will be essential as he plans for larger expenses in the future,” Terence notes.

“I want him to be financially savvy, whether it’s saving for a graduation trip or a future car,” he added.

Like Jassmin, Terence appreciates the mirrored dashboard feature, which allows him to monitor Ryan’s financial activities.

The app’s security features, such as a Money Lock and a ‘kill switch’ for emergencies, provide additional peace of mind.

“I’d love to see a ‘virtual piggy bank’ feature where kids can set savings goals, fostering a culture of regular saving and financial discipline.”

Teaching about financial responsibility

As cashless payments become integral to daily life, initiatives like OCBC’s MyOwn Account are crucial for teaching young generations about financial responsibility.

By empowering children with the tools to navigate digital banking, parents can help shape financially savvy adults who are well-equipped to thrive in a cashless society.

