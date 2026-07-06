MOM tightens scaffold fire safety rules from 2027, announces updates on fire safety requirements

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is introducing new measures to strengthen fire safety on construction sites, targeting one of the sector’s more persistent hazards: scaffold fires involving combustible materials that can spread rapidly and endanger workers, emergency responders, and the public.

According to their press release, the measures, which were developed in response to industry feedback and international developments, centre on two main changes: reducing how long timber scaffolds can remain in use, and reviewing fire performance requirements for scaffold netting.

Timber scaffold duration cut from nine months to three

From Jan 1, 2027, the permissible duration for the use of timber scaffolds will be reduced from nine months to three months.

MOM said the change addresses two related risks. First, timber is combustible and can accelerate fire spread when ignited. This, in particular, is a concern in environments where hot work is being carried out. Second, prolonged use of timber scaffolds raises structural safety concerns, as the material deteriorates over time due to weather exposure, wear and tear, and mechanical damage, which can compromise integrity in ways that go undetected.

By shortening the permissible duration, MOM aims to encourage regular renewal and replacement of scaffold materials, reduce the likelihood of undetected defects, and nudge the industry toward the adoption of more durable, non-combustible alternatives such as steel, aluminium, and metal modular scaffold systems.

The Jan 1, 2027, effective date has been set deliberately to give industry stakeholders sufficient time to prepare, adapt their practices, and secure the necessary materials and resources. As a transitional arrangement, timber scaffolds set up before Jan 1 may still be used for the current nine-month duration, while any new timber scaffolds set up at those sites from that date onwards will be subject to the new three-month limit. Extensions beyond the permissible duration may be granted on a case-by-case basis for extenuating circumstances such as technical constraints.

Fire performance requirements for scaffold netting under review

In a separate but related measure, MOM is working with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to review the introduction of fire performance requirements for netting that envelops scaffolding on the exterior of buildings.

The aim is to reduce the risk of flame spread in the event of a fire. Obligations under the new requirements may be placed on scaffold contractors, netting manufacturers, netting suppliers, or other relevant parties in the industry.

MOM said more details will be shared ahead of implementation to ensure the industry has sufficient lead time to transition to the new requirements.

Why this matters

Scaffold fires carry a different risk profile from typical construction site fires. The vertical structure of scaffolding means fire can travel rapidly up and along the scaffold face, complicating both evacuation and firefighting, and putting workers at height in particularly acute danger. The presence of combustible netting and timber in close proximity to hot works, including welding, cutting, and grinding, creates an environment where a small ignition can escalate quickly and uncontrollably.

MOM said the combined effect of the reduced timber scaffold duration and the forthcoming netting requirements will enhance overall worksite safety, improve housekeeping conditions, and strengthen risk control across construction operations. These measures are an important step towards tightened workplace safety enforcement, so that workers are better protected and safety remains a priority.

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