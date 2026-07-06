New Silk Road for finance: Kyrgyzstan opens Tamchy financial investment territory for Southeast Asian investors

Historically, Singaporean capital has been looking for new growth points beyond mature markets. Amid global restructuring Central Asia is emerging as the next powerful magnet for investment, and the launch of the Tamchy Special Financial Investment Territory (SFIT) in Kyrgyzstan demonstrates that the region can offer Asian businesses an unprecedented level of institutional protection, not just tax incentives.

Just a few years ago, Central Asia was rarely considered by Southeast Asian investors as a destination for capital. Their skepticism had to do not so much with economic indicators as with the perceived lack of legal certainty, poor investment protection, and the inefficiency of public administration. The situation has been changing dramatically, and the launch of Tamchy SFIT in Kyrgyzstan is one of the most striking signals of this transformation.

State guarantees

The project is being launched against the backdrop of an economic boom in Kyrgyzstan that is hard to ignore. In just five years, the country’s GDP nearly tripled — from $8 bn in 2020 to $22 bn in 2025.

However, a growing economy without predictability may not be enough to convince foreign investors. To mitigate these concerns, Bishkek took an unprecedented step and enshrined Tamchy’s legal status at the constitutional level with the country’s parliament adopting a special law on the SFIT and amending 25 existing acts. Such sweeping legislative changes for the purpose of creating a financial investment center are rare anywhere in the world, signaling serious long-term political commitment.

Tamchy Opening ceremony Tamchy SFIT

Alignment with Singaporean compliance

Regulatory transparency is a key factor for businesses from Singapore, as companies used to the stringent standards of the Monetary Authority of Singapore cannot afford to operate in “grey” jurisdictions. Tamchy, which prioritizes full compliance with FATF requirements, looks extremely attractive in this regard.

Asset protection and dispute resolution are handled by an independent international court operating on the principles of English common law, while oversight is provided by a separate Financial Regulator. This creates a familiar legal environment for Singaporean businesses, where technology and financial companies can rely on a transparent regulatory framework, which provides for legal operations with digital assets among other things.

Impressive scale: 6,000 ha for international investment

Tamchy was conceived as a large-scale infrastructure project. The 6,000-ha territory on the picturesque shores of Lake Issyk-Kul, which lies adjacent to an international airport, is a continuous cluster where modern business centers, hotels, restaurants, and premium residential complexes are being built.

This approach solves an important logistical and HR challenge, since Tamchy residents will be able to take advantage not only of 100% tax exemption for 49 years and the right to full foreign ownership but also top-notch infrastructure for team relocation. After all, Tamchy offers what no other international financial center in the world can offer today — a chance to do business and live in the unique natural environment of Lake Issyk-Kul and the Tian Shan mountains, enjoying both modern business infrastructure and a high quality of life.

If you prefer to work remotely, however, you can use Tamchy’s one-stop-shop digital system, which allows you to register your company and handle all necessary filing tasks entirely online.

Early signs of success

The market has responded to Tamchy’s call, with companies from the UAE, Hong Kong, South Korea, Switzerland, and Kazakhstan already joining the ranks of the first residents in a powerful signal to institutional investors. Twenty more international companies are in the pipeline, currently undergoing compliance checks, which testifies to the appeal of the new jurisdiction.

A look to the future

For Singaporean businesses, investment funds, and fintech companies, Tamchy SFIT can be a truly strategic foothold. The combination of zero taxes, English law, FATF compliance, and the remote management option makes Kyrgyzstan one of the most attractive gateways into the multi-billion Eurasian market. As traditional hubs are becoming increasingly expensive and over-regulated, Tamchy offers Asian capital what it values most — long-term predictability and room to maneuver.

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